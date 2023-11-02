Watch Now
Berry's Week 9 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Jones
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 9 Love/Hate list, including Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Titans vs. Steelers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Titans and Steelers, including the pressure the Pittsburgh defense will bring to Will Levis.
Berry’s Week 9 WR Love/Hate: Lamb, Flowers lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate list for Week 9, including CeeDee Lamb, Garrett Wilson and Zay Flowers.
Berry’s Week 9 RB Love/Hate: Barkley, Jones lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 9, led by Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones.
Impact of Watson, Stafford injuries in Week 9
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, including the significance of injuries to QBs Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford in Week 9.
Berry’s top players for Bills-Bengals on SNF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the players to watch in the Bills-Bengals Week 9 SNF matchup, including Dalton Kincaid and James Cook.
Week 9 early lines: Cowboys-Eagles, Fins-Chiefs
Matthew Berry dives into DraftKings' early lines for Week 9 including Cowboys-Eagles, Dolphins-Chiefs and more.
Outlooks for Adams, Jacobs after McDaniels’ exit
Matthew Berry breaks down ripple effects from Josh McDaniels’ exit in LV and how Aidan O’Connell starting at QB could impact the offense’s fantasy pieces.
Heinicke starting is ‘exciting’ for Pitts, London
With Desmond Ridder benched for Week 9, Matthew Berry explain why Taylor Heinicke should immediately boost fantasy outlooks for Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts.
Week 9 start/sits: Moss, Stroud, Ford, Meyers
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew review several players they’re starting or sitting in Week 9 lineups.
Week 9 expectations for Edwards, Hopkins, McBride
Matthew Berry & Co. debate what fantasy managers can expect from Gus Edwards, DeAndre Hopkins and Trey McBride in Week 8 after their boom performances last week.
Berry’s Week 9 QB news: Dobbs, Levis, Stafford
Matthew Berry looks at Josh Dobbs’ impact on the Vikings before diving into the latest news on Will Levis, Matthew Stafford, Daniel Jones and more.
Berry: Dobbs to Vikings is great news for fantasy
Matthew Berry reacts to the Vikings trading for Josh Dobbs, sharing why this is 'great news' for Minnesota playmakers and why Dobbs now becomes a prime target on the waiver wire in a pass-first offense.