Best of 2023 Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Take a look at some of the best moments of the 2023 season of Fantasy Football Happy Hour on Peacock.
Caution betting against Andy Reid after a bye
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour guys discuss some early lines for Super Bowl 58, and why you should be hesitant betting against Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after a bye week.
Way too early Super Bowl LIX champion odds
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the early Super Bowl LIX champion odds, including the Los Angeles Chargers being a longshot with new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Shanahan, Swift headline Super Bowl 58 storylines
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take an early look at some of the intriguing Super Bowl 58 storylines, including San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's return to the big game and popstar Taylor Swift.
Kelce saves his best for AFC title game vs. Ravens
Veteran tight end Travis Kelce saved his best performance for the AFC Championship as he dominated the Baltimore Ravens to help push the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl.
Purdy rallies 49ers to epic comeback win vs. Lions
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the NFC Championship between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, including Brock Purdy's monster second half and Dan Campbell's questionable fourth down decisions.
Jackson, Purdy lead bets for Super Bowl LVIII MVP
The FFHH crew goes over the odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Super Bowl LVIII MVP before Championship Sunday, agreeing that Lamar Jackson and Brock Purdy are the best two bets out there.
How Byron uses fantasy football to bond in NASCAR
Matthew Berry interviews NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron on how he plans to build on his success in 2024 and using fantasy football to bond with his race team.
Harbaugh ‘wins everywhere he goes,’ will with LAC
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson and Connor Rogers agree that Jim Harbaugh is a great fit for the Los Angeles Chargers, where a bevy of talent will help him continue to do what he's always done: win.
Reynolds, Kittle top Championship Sunday best bets
FFHH gives some player props for Championship Sunday, including the Detroit Lions' Josh Reynolds, San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.
‘Nowhere to go but up’ for PHI defense with Fangio
FFHH reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly hiring Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce as the team's full-time head coach.
Pacheco, Purdy among Championship Sunday DFS plays
The FFHH crew give their favorite daily fantasy plays for the AFC and NFC Championship Games, including the Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco and San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy.
Canales has work cut out for him as Panthers HC
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to the Tennessee Titans hiring Brian Callahan and the Carolina Panthers hiring Dave Canales as head coach, arguing that the latter especially has his work cut out for him.