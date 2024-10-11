Watch Now
Take overs on London, Montgomery in Week 6
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Denny Carter offer their best bets for player props in Week 6 of the NFL season.
‘Bad day at the office’ for Geno vs. 49ers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher unpack what went wrong for Geno Smith and the Seahawks’ passing offense on Thursday against the 49ers.
49ers don’t miss a beat despite Mason injury
The FFHH crew reacts to the fantasy takeaways from the 49ers’ win over the Seahawks on Thursday, where Jordan Mason’s early exit was the dominant storyline.
Don’t forget about Hutchinson, Ertz this week
Denny Carter joins the show to discuss some of the fantasy football players that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know about ahead of Week 6.
In on Goff, Robinson as Week 6 fantasy plays?
The FFHH crew takes a look at the Week 6 matchups with the highest point total projections to see which players could provide fantasy football value.
Taylor, Mixon among Week 6 injuries to track
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at the injury questions that will impact fantasy football during Week 6 of the NFL season.
Week 6 TNF best bets: Ride with Walker, Kittle
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. detail their favorite props for the Week 6 TNF matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks, including taking the over on rushing yards on Kenneth Walker.
Cousins tops Berry’s Week 6 QB Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlight several signal-callers fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 6, including Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.
Berry’s flex picks for Week 6: Jones, Ekeler
Matthew Berry details his Week 6 flex players, including Daniel Jones, Austin Ekeler, Darnell Mooney and Zach Ertz.
London, Ridley lead Berry’s Week 6 WR/TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss his love/hate list for pass catchers in Week 6, including Drake London, Terry McLaurin, Calvin Ridley and more.
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Hall, Pollard lead
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze why Breece Hall and Tony Pollard are among their top RBs for Week 6 fantasy lineups.
IND-TEN, NYJ-BUF offer intriguing Week 6 bets
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher share their favorite bets ahead of the NFL's Week 6 slate, including the Colts' (-1) against the Titans and the Jets' moneyline against the Bills.