Robinson faces tough matchup in Week 9

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nebraska extends Matt Rhule’s contract through 2032, adds bonuses for CFP appearances
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brad Marchand steps away from the Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top transfers to watch in women’s hoops include Serah Williams, out to help UConn repeat as champion
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants
NFL preview: Vikings vs. Lions
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nebraska extends Matt Rhule’s contract through 2032, adds bonuses for CFP appearances
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brad Marchand steps away from the Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top transfers to watch in women’s hoops include Serah Williams, out to help UConn repeat as champion
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants
NFL preview: Vikings vs. Lions
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Robinson faces tough matchup in Week 9
October 30, 2025 12:55 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew dive into the RB hate list for week 9 including Bijan Robinson, Chuba Hubbard and Jordan Mason.
Related Videos
02:01
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
02:10
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants
03:55
NFL preview: Vikings vs. Lions
03:02
NFL preview: Bears vs. Bengals
04:07
NFL preview: Ravens vs. Dolphins
02:08
Seahawks have a strong edge over Commanders on SNF
02:11
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
03:27
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
02:06
How late international game affects Commanders
10:27
PFT Mailbag: Top Ravens-Dolphins storylines
04:24
WAS has interesting pieces if they become a seller
05:19
Identifying what set Commanders off track
02:14
What Shough starting for Saints means for Rattler
04:46
Wentz clarifies ‘nobody was forcing me to play’
03:37
Schottenheimer gets candid about Cowboys’ record
07:21
McCarthy confident his ankle is ready to go Week 9
04:24
Reportedly ‘zero chance’ the Browns trade Garrett
04:50
Hutchinson, Lions agree to four-year extension
16:33
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
04:18
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
04:52
Seahawks, Hutchinson CPOY among NFL Week 9 futures
07:06
Time to move on entirely from Andrews in fantasy
07:07
Harrison Jr., Diggs have too much upside to bench
11:31
Vidal getting ‘RB1 usage’ after Hampton injury
04:09
‘Better times ahead’ for Flowers in fantasy
02:45
Hunt, Smith worth rostering amid Pacheco injury
10:20
Fire up Etienne, Dowdle for fantasy in Week 9
02:48
Goff a ‘low-end QB2' in fantasy rest of season
05:40
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value
05:42
Commanders in must-win scenario against Seahawks
Latest Clips
02:30
Can Wemby, others knock off SGA’s MVP campaign?
09:24
Reacting to Louisiana Governor’s comments on LSU
10:05
Smoltz: Expect ‘relentless’ LAD vs. TOR in Game 6
04:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
01:57
Highlights: Reaves saves Lakers victory vs. MIN
01:59
Highlights: Morant’s late jumper lifts Grizzlies
01:59
Highlights: Nuggets rout Pelicans at home
01:58
Highlights: Trail Blazers hold off Jazz for win
01:27
Sears nets a hat trick off the rebound for USWNT
55
Sears knocks it in from point-blank range
01:23
Lavelle’s perfectly placed shot gets USWNT to 3-0
01:30
Macario makes it 2-0 for USWNT against New Zealand
01:54
Highlights: Bench carries Mavs to win over Pacers
41
Sears gets the USWNT on the board against NZ
02:00
Highlights: Bulls beat Kings to remain unbeaten
09:56
Highlights: USWNT v. New Zealand (En Español)
01:58
Highlights: Hawks lose Young, win against Nets
02:09
Highlights: Brown powers Celtics win against Cavs
02:00
Highlights: Pistons dominate Magic in 2nd half
01:59
Highlights: Rockets blast Raptors in Toronto
07:27
Week 10 underdog picks: Wake Forest, Cal, SMU
05:17
USC, Nebraska have opportunity to reset narratives
09:18
Barnes Arico: Olson and Swords are ‘them’
03:22
Oklahoma-Tennessee feels like an elimination game
03:05
Will chaos rule Week 10 before first CFP ranking?
06:02
Simpson, Mendoza lead Auerbach’s Heisman rankings
03:28
Vanderbilt faces big test against Texas
02:11
Perry predicts Kiffin will run it back with Rebels
12:07
Why it felt like Kelly didn’t push LSU ‘forward’
04:03
How Swinney could send ‘shockwaves’ to carousel
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue