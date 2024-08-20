Watch Now
Jets' rookie Allen is a priority late-round target
FFHH shares why managers must focus on "winning weeks," laying out several late-round, high-upside draft targets that could eventually provide spike weeks in starting lineups.
Up Next
Lions’ St. Brown worth an OPOY bet at +1800
Lions' St. Brown worth an OPOY bet at +1800
Matthew Berry is all-in on Amon Ra. St Brown for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, with Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers eyeing a pair of talented running backs for the award.
Adaptability is crucial in fantasy football drafts
Adaptability is crucial in fantasy football drafts
Matthew Berry explains why managers should have a "general sense" of every player available in fantasy drafts to help prepare for a wide range of scenarios when on the clock.
Managers should ‘adjust rankings’ while drafting
Managers should 'adjust rankings' while drafting
Matthew Berry & Co. stress the importance of remaining flexible with rankings in fantasy football drafts, explaining why they should remain “fluid” as the board shifts.
Will Bills’ Allen repeat as a top-two fantasy QB?
Will Bills' Allen repeat as a top-two fantasy QB?
Matthew Berry & Co. review several scenarios for 2024 fantasy football, including Josh Allen’s run as a top-two option, Derrick Henry’s rushing TD streak, rookie WRs and more.
Berry’s strategies for RB, WR, TE in 2024 drafts
Berry's strategies for RB, WR, TE in 2024 drafts
Matthew Berry reveals how he's targeting skill position players in 2024 fantasy drafts, including why managers should "definitely want" a top-10 TE and how to approach rookie pass catchers.
Identifying QB depth in fantasy football drafts
Identifying QB depth in fantasy football drafts
Matthew Berry zeros in on quarterback draft strategies for 2024, including why he's prioritizing mobile QBs and how managers can compare ADPs with various rankings.
Berry: ‘Mock draft like crazy’ for 2024 season
Berry: 'Mock draft like crazy' for 2024 season
As managers prepare for the 2024 fantasy football season, Matthew Berry & Co. share why studying league rules, format, and scoring are pivotal for building the best possible roster.
Have Singletary, White solidified fantasy value?
Have Singletary, White solidified fantasy value?
Devin Singletary and Zamir White are shedding light on the running back hierarchy on the Giants and Raiders.
How do Warren, Hopkins injuries impact fantasy
How do Warren, Hopkins injuries impact fantasy
The FFHH crew examine the Steelers' backfield and unpack injury implications for fantasy football.
Daniels, Harrison among best OROY bets
Daniels, Harrison among best OROY bets
Is Jayden Daniels the best odds pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year? Or will a different first-year player step up to the plate?
Rookie impressions: Nix impresses again for DEN
Rookie impressions: Nix impresses again for DEN
The FFHH crew runs through some quick-hitters before unpacking rookies that have stood out in the preseason.