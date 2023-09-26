 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohtani1_RD.jpg
Shohei Ohtani headlines majors’ soon-to-be free agents, and there’s a sizable gap to the next name
AUTO: SEP 23 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Richard Childress Racing, Rick Ware Racing penalized for Texas infractions
Zavier Mincey (W).jpg
Four-Star Zavier Mincey Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230926.jpg
Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?
nbc_bfa_broncos_230926.jpg
Is Wilson to blame for the Broncos’ struggles?
nbc_bfa_travis_taylor_230926.jpg
Kelce under more ‘scrutiny’ after Swift rumors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohtani1_RD.jpg
Shohei Ohtani headlines majors’ soon-to-be free agents, and there’s a sizable gap to the next name
AUTO: SEP 23 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Richard Childress Racing, Rick Ware Racing penalized for Texas infractions
Zavier Mincey (W).jpg
Four-Star Zavier Mincey Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230926.jpg
Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?
nbc_bfa_broncos_230926.jpg
Is Wilson to blame for the Broncos’ struggles?
nbc_bfa_travis_taylor_230926.jpg
Kelce under more ‘scrutiny’ after Swift rumors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Burrow elicits concern, Nacua produces on MNF

September 26, 2023 02:57 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers talk about the best performances from the Bengals and Rams Monday Night Football matchup as well as concerns about Joe Burrows production.
Up Next
draftkingsfuturesdroyetc.jpg
3:37
Defensive Rookie of the Year, win total futures
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_eaglesbucs_230926.jpg
3:24
Is Swift RB1 after Monday Night Football?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredrbs_230926.jpg
15:23
Berry’s Week 4 RB waiver wire: Must add Achane
Now Playing
defensedroppablesgarrett.jpg
2:29
Berry’s Week 4 DEF waiver wire adds and droppables
Now Playing
nbc_berry_teqbwaivers_230926.jpg
5:41
Stroud, Ferguson lead Week 4 QB, TE waiver adds
Now Playing
nbc_berry_wrwaivers_230926.jpg
11:57
Berry’s Week 4 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Palmer
Now Playing
nbc_berry_weekendwar_230925.jpg
8:22
Cooper, LaPorta lead Week 3 fantasy standouts
Now Playing
nbc_berry_chavik_230925.jpg
7:09
Palmer on fantasy radars after Williams’ injury
Now Playing
nbc_berry_brodol_230925.jpg
10:36
Achane’s fantasy stock surges after breakout game
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkings_230925.jpg
3:03
DraftKings’ most bet player props for MNF
Now Playing
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_230925.jpg
3:03
Stevenson, Henry among Week 3 fantasy duds
Now Playing
nbc_berry_ravcol_230925.jpg
5:13
Moss is a ‘high-end RB2' while Taylor is out
Now Playing