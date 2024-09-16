 Skip navigation
nbc_smx_450recap_240914.jpg
2024 SMX Playoffs 450 Round 2 results, points after Texas Motor Speedway: Three riders to rule them all
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints
Sunday Aftermath: The Saints’ death star, Pacheco and Kupp’s injuries, and much more
Procore Championship 2024 - Final Round
FedExCup Fall update: Patton Kizzire nears Next 10; David Lipsky makes big jump

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_solheimreacs_240916.jpg
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
new_falcons.jpg
Cousins, Falcons aim to get on track vs. Eagles
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240916.jpg
Consider Smith, Robinson in Falcons-Eagles markets

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
JSN's fantasy stock rises after career day vs. NE

September 16, 2024 01:02 PM
After Jaxon Smith-Njigba's long-awaited breakout game, Matthew Berry says fantasy managers would be wise to invest in a Seahawks’ offense that's trending up.
new_falcons.jpg
2:58
Cousins, Falcons aim to get on track vs. Eagles
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240916.jpg
2:26
Consider Smith, Robinson in Falcons-Eagles markets
nbc_ffhh_pachecochiefs_240916.jpg
7:08
How to value Perine, Steele with Pacheco injured
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_240916.jpg
5:47
LaPorta, Pittman Jr. disappoint managers in Week 2
nbc_ffhh_bowersraiders_240916.jpg
6:37
Bowers firmly among elite fantasy TEs after Week 2
nbc_ffhh_kamarastsoffence_240916.jpg
13:21
Kubiak’s scheme fuels Kamara’s fantasy resurgence
nbc_berry_pickuplines_240913.jpg
4:12
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
nbc_berry_dennycarter_240913__612057.jpg
12:13
Browns’ Ford is a ‘plug and play’ RB with upside
nbc_berry_mccaffrey_240913.jpg
9:22
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy
nbc_berry_whatsontap_240913.jpg
11:40
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?
nbc_berry_dolphins_240913.jpg
8:20
What could Tua’s concussion mean for Achane?
nbc_berry_jamescook_240913.jpg
7:31
Cook’s ‘fantastic’ game a sign of things to come
