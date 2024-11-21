Watch Now
Can managers trust Dell in Week 12?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Tank Dell's disappointing fantasy season in 2024, breaking down the outlook for the Houston Texans receiver in Week 12.
Murray headlines Berry’s Week 12 QB Love list
Matthew Berry explains why Kyler Murray and Bo Nix are atop his quarterback Love list while he's fading Jameis Winston and Matthew Stafford in Week 12.
Pickens, Ford lead PIT-CLE player props
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through their favorite player props for the Steelers vs. Browns matchup in Week 12, explaining why George Pickens and Jerome Ford are players who provide value.
Gibbs, Hunt, Robinson lead Week 12 RB Loves
Matthew Berry reviews his favorite running backs on the Love list for Week 12, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Kareem Hunt, Brian Robinson, and more.
Lower expectations for Dobbins, Swift in Week 12
Matthew Berry & Co. highlight which running backs managers should be cautious with in Week 12, including J.K. Dobbins, D’Andre Swift, and Nick Chubb.
Chargers’ McConkey is ‘going to eat’ in Week 12
From Mike Evans’ return in an inviting matchup against the Giants to Ladd McConkey primed as a top-15 option, Matthew Berry highlights which pass catchers lead his Week 12 love list.
Worst fantasy football decisions of 2024 season
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers have a laugh reviewing several fantasy football decisions from this season that managers wish they could undo.
Target Chiefs’ spread, Colts ML in Week 12 markets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson Jr. review their top early Week 12 lines from DraftKings Sportsbook, with looks at the Chiefs, Colts, and Raiders.
49ers’ Jennings to continue feasting in fantasy
Matthew Berry & Co. review Jauan Jennings' promising Week 12 outlook, explain why Nick Westrbook-Ikhine's production is unsustainable, and dive into the Broncos' confusing backfield.
Fantasy ripple effects from Jets firing Douglas
Connor Rogers examines Joe Douglas' biggest missteps as the Jets' general manager, while Matthew Berry and Lawrence Jackson Jr. look at the fantasy impact of his exit with so many changes looming.
Trust Eagles’ Smith, Raiders’ Meyers in lineups
Matthew Berry & Co. review wide receiver and tight end start/sit decisions for Week 12, including Jakobi Meyers, DeVonta Smith, T.J. Hockenson, and Romeo Doubs.
Avoid Browns’ Winston in fantasy against Steelers
Matthew Berry remains cautious with Jameis Winston even after his Week 11 success, explaining why his "wide range of outcomes" makes him worth avoiding in Week 12 against the Steelers.