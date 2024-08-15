 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Practice
Haas Factory Team will add RFK Racing engineer to be Cole Custer’s crew chief in 2025
Ohio State Football Fall Camp
Will Howard wins No. 2 Ohio State’s quarterback competition, Devin Brown is backup again
Gunnar Henderson
Red Sox vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 15

Top Clips

nbc_smx_ciabattiintv_240815.jpg
Ducati, Ciabatti honing in on SMX opportunities
nbc_smx_fowler_240815.jpg
Deegan winning 250 ‘almost a lock’ at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_Kirkint_240815.jpg
Ace highlights Kirk’s stellar Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Practice
Haas Factory Team will add RFK Racing engineer to be Cole Custer’s crew chief in 2025
Ohio State Football Fall Camp
Will Howard wins No. 2 Ohio State’s quarterback competition, Devin Brown is backup again
Gunnar Henderson
Red Sox vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 15

Top Clips

nbc_smx_ciabattiintv_240815.jpg
Ducati, Ciabatti honing in on SMX opportunities
nbc_smx_fowler_240815.jpg
Deegan winning 250 ‘almost a lock’ at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_Kirkint_240815.jpg
Ace highlights Kirk’s stellar Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Can Nacua deliver on 2024 fantasy projections?

August 15, 2024 01:21 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze Matthew Berry's Top 12 wide receiver Rankings, focusing on whether Puka Nacua can put up WR1 numbers with a healthy Cooper Kupp in Los Angeles.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldnews_240815.jpg
5:20
Darnold could become a Mayfield-type fantasy QB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbrankings_240815.jpg
11:18
Williams’ workload with Rams ‘not a concern’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_terankings_240815.jpg
9:40
Kittle is a ‘boom or bust’ TE fantasy option
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbrankings_240815.jpg
13:38
Burrow’s path to being elite fantasy QB is narrow
Now Playing
taylorberry.jpg
12:32
Taylor leads back half of Berry’s Top 24 rankings
Now Playing
jeffersonberry.jpg
22:16
Jefferson, Chase worthy of No. 1 fantasy pick
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_fantasydraftspots_240814.jpg
7:50
Why No. 4 is an ideal fantasy football draft spot
Now Playing
nbc_berry_injuryupdatesv2_240813.jpg
7:56
Navigating McCarthy, Gibbs injuries for fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_flowerspickensv2_240813.jpg
7:13
Flowers, Pickens lead potential fantasy breakouts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_kuppandhigginsv2_240813.jpg
9:25
Kupp, Higgins provide great fantasy value at ADP
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jeffersonandharrisonv2_240813__261552.jpg
10:44
Rookie Harrison can make immediate fantasy impact
Now Playing
berry_dell.jpg
5:51
How should fantasy managers prioritize Texans WRs?
Now Playing