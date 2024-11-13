Watch Now
Can Darnold be trusted in fantasy vs. Titans?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down Sam Darnold's fantasy outlook vs. the Tennessee Titans, discussing the pros and cons of starting the USC product in Week 11.
Up Next
Commanders, Colts lead early line Week 11 bets
Commanders, Colts lead early line Week 11 bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss their favorite early line bets for Week 11 of the NFL season.
Fantasy impact of Colts going back to Richardson
Fantasy impact of Colts going back to Richardson
The FFHH crew discuss the Indianapolis Colts turning back to Anthony Richardson as starting quarterback, explaining what the move means for players such as Josh Downs and Jonathan Taylor.
Thielen, Pacheco lead injuries to track in Week 11
Thielen, Pacheco lead injuries to track in Week 11
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss Adam Thielen and Isiah Pacheco being designated to return from IR and what it means for fantasy managers going forward.
Is Lockett being ‘phased out’ of SEA offense?
Is Lockett being 'phased out' of SEA offense?
The FFHH crew discusses why they're low on Tyler Lockett against the San Francisco 49ers, explaining why the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba creates fantasy problems for the veteran receiver.
What should managers do with Adams, Dell?
What should managers do with Adams, Dell?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down Davante Adams' fantasy outlook vs. the Indianapolis Colts and Tank Dell's potential vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.
Start Chubb, sit Mattison in fantasy for Week 11
Start Chubb, sit Mattison in fantasy for Week 11
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why Nick Chubb is a viable fantasy play in Week 11 before diving into Alexander Mattison's recent struggles.
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
The FFHH crew shares their favorite NFL futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 10, which include the Detroit Lions staying hot, winning the NFC and marching straight to the Super Bowl.
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
The FFHH crew lists some tight ends that should be targeted on waivers, including Mike Gesicki, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Dawson Knox, who could be the starting tight end for the Bills with Dalton Kincaid injured.
Is Hill still a must-start for rest of the season?
Is Hill still a must-start for rest of the season?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the inconsistent play of Tyreek Hill, debating whether or not Tua Tagovailoa’s speedy wide receiver is still a must-start for the remainder of the fantasy season.
Feel comfortable dropping WRs Johnson, Worthy
Feel comfortable dropping WRs Johnson, Worthy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers share some players that fantasy football managers should feel comfortable releasing, including a pair of struggling wide receivers on stacked teams in the AFC.
Snatch up RBs Spears, Estime on Week 11 waivers
Snatch up RBs Spears, Estime on Week 11 waivers
The FFHH crew explains why fantasy football team managers should be keeping an eye on young running backs Tyjae Spears and Audric Estime, who could provide a big spark for needy rosters as the playoffs approach.
Target WRs Jeudy, Johnston on Week 11 waiver wire
Target WRs Jeudy, Johnston on Week 11 waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers give their top waiver wire targets at the wide receiver position, including Jerry Jeudy, who has a favorable upcoming schedule and a quarterback looking to feed him the ball.