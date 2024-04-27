Watch Now
Panthers are a 'tough landing spot' for Brooks
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Jonathon Brooks' fit with the Carolina Panthers, explaining why the Texas product isn't in an ideal fantasy spot.
Corley can thrive through gadget plays with Jets
Connor Rogers explains why Malachi Corley is the "Rolls-Royce" of gadget players and will be used in unique ways with the New York Jets.
Sinnott is an 'interesting' TE2 fantasy flier
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain why they like former Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott as a fantasy fit with the new-look Washington Commanders.
Analyzing Mitchell's fantasy impact on Richardson
The Happy Hour crew reacts to the Indianapolis Colts drafting WR Adonai Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and assess how he will fit into Shane Steichen's offense.
Polk to be 'productive' from fantasy perspective
The Happy Hour crew reacts to the New England Patriots picking WR Ja'Lynn Polk, who has strong blocking ability and is "fearless" going over the middle of the field.
McConkey can become 'immediate' WR1 with Chargers
The Happy Hour crew reacts to the Los Angeles Chargers filling a major need with WR Ladd McConkey, who Connor Rogers believes is the "best route runner in the draft."
Bills fill need with 'perimeter' WR Coleman
The Happy Hour crew discusses the Buffalo Bills selecting WR Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, who they believe is not a great separator but can make big plays in the red zone.
Williams could thrive in a 'loaded' Bears offense
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the winners of the 2024 NFL Draft, including Caleb Williams going to Chicago and the New York Jets trading back to select Olu Fashanu.
NFL Draft Round 1 recap: Fantasy takeaways
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher recap the first round of action from the 2024 NFL Draft, giving their reactions from a fantasy football perspective.
Analyzing Legette's fantasy fit with Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Carolina Panthers moving up into the 1st round to select Xavier Legette, questioning how the former South Carolina receiver fits with the team.
Pearsall adds to 49ers' fantasy weapons
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the San Francisco 49ers drafting Ricky Pearsall and project his fantasy role with the team.
Worthy finds 'dream' fantasy spot with Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain what makes Xavier Worthy so dangerous for defenses and why he speedster can thrive in the Chiefs' high-powered offense.