MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Classic
2023 World Gymnastics Championships broadcast schedule
nbc_cfb_msuhaladayintv_230921.jpg
Heisman Watch: Irish Loss Dooms Hartman
NFL: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 4: De’Von Achane Breaks Records

Top Clips

nbc_berry_chavik_230925.jpg
Palmer on fantasy radars after Williams’ injury
nbc_berry_brodol_230925.jpg
Achane’s fantasy stock surges after breakout game
nbc_pl_kwmancity_230925.jpg
Man City ‘feel unbeatable’ after perfect start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2023 U.S. Classic
2023 World Gymnastics Championships broadcast schedule
nbc_cfb_msuhaladayintv_230921.jpg
Heisman Watch: Irish Loss Dooms Hartman
NFL: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 4: De’Von Achane Breaks Records

Top Clips

nbc_berry_chavik_230925.jpg
Palmer on fantasy radars after Williams’ injury
nbc_berry_brodol_230925.jpg
Achane’s fantasy stock surges after breakout game
nbc_pl_kwmancity_230925.jpg
Man City ‘feel unbeatable’ after perfect start

Watch Now

Cooper, LaPorta lead Week 3 fantasy standouts

September 25, 2023 02:14 PM
Matthew Berry reviews fantasy standouts from the Week 3 Sunday slate including Amari Cooper, Sam LaPorta, Jordan Love, Ken Walker and more.
nbc_berry_chavik_230925.jpg
7:09
Palmer on fantasy radars after Williams’ injury
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_230925.jpg
3:03
Stevenson, Henry among Week 3 fantasy duds
nbc_berry_ravcol_230925.jpg
5:13
Moss is a ‘high-end RB2' while Taylor is out
nbc_berry_jagtex_230925.jpg
7:05
Berry’s Texans-Jags notes: Dell, Stroud ascending
BERRY_MNF.jpg
1:55
Berry previews Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals
nbc_berry_pickuplines_230922.jpg
3:53
Dolphins to cover vs. Broncos is ‘pretty simple’
nbc_berry_whatsontap_230922.jpg
21:23
Start-worthy fantasy plays for LAC-MIN, DEN-MIA
nbc_berry_injurynews_230922.jpg
12:37
Berry’s advice for Burrow managers if out vs. Rams
nbc_berry_giantsniners_230922.jpg
9:52
Samuel, Kittle shine for fantasy managers vs. NYG
nbc_berry_ajbrownv3_230912.jpg
13:33
Brown, Nacua top Berry’s Week 3 WR, TE Love/Hate
nbc_berry_rblovehatev2_230921.jpg
15:38
Berry’s Week 3 RB Love/Hate: Etienne, Gibbs lead
nbc_berry_akersv2_230921.jpg
3:26
How Akers impacts Mattison’s fantasy value in MIN
