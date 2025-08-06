Could Nix repeat as a top 10 fantasy QB?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Stephen Nedoroscik returns from Olympic fame, plans to ride the pommel horse through LA 2028
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Colby Raha shatters the stock Harley-Davidson World Record with a jump of 205 feet
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
MLB is calling up its first female umpire, promoting Jen Pawol for Saturday’s Marlins-Braves game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Expectations for Sanders in first preseason game
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Stephen Nedoroscik returns from Olympic fame, plans to ride the pommel horse through LA 2028
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Colby Raha shatters the stock Harley-Davidson World Record with a jump of 205 feet
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
MLB is calling up its first female umpire, promoting Jen Pawol for Saturday’s Marlins-Braves game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Expectations for Sanders in first preseason game
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Could Nix repeat as a top 10 fantasy QB?
August 6, 2025 01:26 PM
Bo Nix finished as a top 10 fantasy quarterback in 2025, and the FFHH crew examine why they believe the Denver Broncos second-year QB's success from his rookie season will carry over into 2025.
Related Videos
01:23
Expectations for Sanders in first preseason game
05:45
Stafford expected to be eased back in with Rams
11:04
How much does Chiefs’ Kelce have left in tank?
01:50
Lawrence among best bets for most passing yards
08:17
Rice could be key to Mahomes’ fantasy success
03:51
Stroud needs functional OL to regain rookie form
04:17
Maye has chance to be ‘borderline top 12' QB
03:55
Mayfield should ‘still be pretty elite’ in 2025
01:58
Odds to make NFL playoffs among 2024 playoff teams
07:29
Identifying Eagles, Lions, Rams’ Achilles’ heels
07:17
Bengals’ ‘shifting’ philosophy on full display
02:36
Watt, Anderson worth DPOY bets over favorites
02:28
Do Bengals have enough ‘power’ to win AFC North?
11:53
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
03:40
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
05:15
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons
08:09
NFL players, teams, coaches deserving patience
02:28
Should CHI or NYG feel worse about Fields pick?
11:54
What Williams’ extension means for Cook
01:58
How many snaps Sanders is expected to take in 2025
05:02
Predicting who will start at QB for the Saints
05:49
Dart being listed as QB3 is ‘part of the process’
08:17
Stafford reportedly dealing with aggravated disc
08:33
What Addison’s three-game suspension means for MIN
06:19
Allen to provide insurance for the Chargers
09:33
How Texans ‘got themselves out of a mess’
01:36
Rattler has ‘momentum’ over Shough in QB battle
02:01
Fade Barkley, others at top of OPOY market
02:18
Steelers, Rodgers futures are ‘correctly priced’
09:49
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
Latest Clips
01:17
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
01:25
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
01:49
How does Judge’s return impact Stanton, Rice?
01:31
Nats’ Gore ‘almost impossible’ to start in fantasy
12:29
Braun: ‘Sky is the limit’ for Stone in our offense
15:23
Florio discusses NFL, ESPN deal and Parsons
01:23
Bet Shelton in ATP Toronto Semifinals
01:55
Valkyries ‘struggling’ to score ahead of Aces game
01:59
ND’s Love ‘by far’ the best bet for Doak Walker
01:41
Target ASU to finish with under 8.5 wins in 2025
06:04
What could PGA Tour playoffs changes look like?
09:20
Notre Dame ‘one of the surer things’ in 2025
03:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night
11:53
Team RRL ‘make huge statement’ at Road America
07:13
Foster ‘looking forward’ to Iamaleava coming home
07:21
Smith: ‘We want to be a place of development’
01:35
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy
01:20
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
01:22
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
10:59
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
05:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
07:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
15:46
Sharpe: I didn’t play football for HOF accolades
08:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
07:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
08:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue