Watch Now
Ferguson leads second tier of fantasy tight ends
Matthew Berry runs through the second and third tiers of his right end rankings, projecting strong fantasy seasons for Jake Ferguson and David Njoku.
Up Next
Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024
Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024
The FFHH crew discuss some of their favorite bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024, including picks on Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson and Brock Bowers, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Why elite fantasy tight ends are important in 2024
Why elite fantasy tight ends are important in 2024
Matthew Berry breaks down his tight end rankings for 2024, explaining why players such as Sam LaPorta, Mark Andrews and Dalton Kincaid have increased value this season.
What is Maye’s fantasy potential as a rookie?
What is Maye's fantasy potential as a rookie?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Drake Maye's future given Jacoby Brissett's injury, Jordan Mason's fantasy potential behind Christian McCaffrey and more.
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
Steelers' QB battle headlines preseason stories
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation, analyzing how the competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields impacts fantasy managers.
Johnson should get ‘massive volume’ with Panthers
Johnson should get 'massive volume' with Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss how Diontae Johnson will provide fantasy managers with "cheap volume" and why the Carolina Panthers' offense may surprise people in 2024.
Injury updates on Steelers’ Warren, Dolphins’ Hill
Injury updates on Steelers' Warren, Dolphins' Hill
Fantasy Football Happy Hour reviews the latest fantasy-relevant news, with updates on Jaylen Warren, Tyreek Hill, Curtis Samuel and more.
Berry’s NFL MVP case for Lions’ Goff at +2000
Berry's NFL MVP case for Lions' Goff at +2000
With odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Denny Carter reveal their favorite longshot NFL MVP picks for 2024.
When to hit panic button on Lamb, Chase in drafts
When to hit panic button on Lamb, Chase in drafts
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Denny Carter debate fantasy draft outlooks for star pass catchers caught in contract situations, including CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase.
Debating pros, cons of drafting Colts’ Richardson
Debating pros, cons of drafting Colts' Richardson
With one the most tantalizing skill sets in all of fantasy football, Anthony Richardson offers a complex mix of "immense upside" and several concerns at his expensive ADP.
Rams’ Robinson is a ‘savvy’ value pick in fantasy
Rams' Robinson is a 'savvy' value pick in fantasy
Matthew Berry & Co. assess the Rams' pass catchers for 2024, including Demarcus Robinson as a "smart" late-round target and Puka Nacua's outlook fresh off his historic 2023 campaign.
Browns have several fantasy concerns this year
Browns have several fantasy concerns this year
FFHH details concerns with the Cleveland Browns’ offense going into 2024, with questions surrounding Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, and more.