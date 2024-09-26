Watch Now
Week 4 TNF best bets: Ride with Ferguson, Lamb
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers detail their favorite props for the Week 4 TNF matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, including taking the over on receiving yards on Jake Ferguson and CeeDee Lamb.
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight several signal-callers fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 4, including Kyler Murray, Jayden Daniels and Anthony Richardson.
Berry’s flex picks for Week 4: Fields, Jennings
Matthew Berry details his Week 4 flex players, including QB Justin Fields, RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Jauan Jennings and TE Cole Kmet.
Berry’s Week 4 RB Love/Hate: Jones, Achane lead
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze why Aaron Jones and De'Von Achane are among their top RBs for Week 4 fantasy lineups.
Harrison Jr. leads Berry’s Week 4 WR/TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss the Love/Hate list for pass catchers in Week 4, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Nico Collins, Garrett Wilson and more.
Jones, Montgomery are strong RB plays in Week 4
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why David Montgomery and Aaron Jones are great fantasy plays in Week 4, breaking down each player's role in high-powered offenses.
Lawrence is ‘droppable’ in 1QB leagues
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down Trevor Lawrence's struggles with the Jacksonville Jaguars, explaining why he's an unplayable fantasy quarterback until further notice.
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson discuss the injuries to Jaylen Warren and Adam Thielen, particularly how both will impact the fantasy production of players like Cordarrelle Patterson and Xavier Legette.
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate the fantasy outlooks for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Xavier Worthy in Week 4, breaking down the potential for each receiver given their matchups.
Kelce shouldn’t cause managers to panic just yet
The FFHH crew explains why Travis Kelce must be started against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 and why it may be time to bail on Mark Andrews in 2024.
Is Swift a viable fantasy play given struggles?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why D'Andre Swift lacks the fantasy upside to be a strong start in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Daniels puts up dominant display vs. Bengals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Jayden Daniels' impressive fantasy showing through three weeks, breaking down why his dual-threat ability makes him a top fantasy quarterback.