Unpacking 2024 NFL Coach of the Year odds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher reveal their picks for 2024 NFL Coach of the Year, including Dave Canales of the Panthers, the Titans' Brian Callahan and Falcons coach Raheem Morris.
Best WRs to select after the 10th round
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through their top wide receivers that should be selected after the 10th round, including Joshua Palmer, Jameson Williams and Khalil Shakir.
Favorite RBs going after the 10th round
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher list their favorite RBs that fantasy managers should target after the 10th round, including Jonathon Brooks, Jaleel McLaughlin and more.
‘Unsexy’ players who fantasy managers should watch
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through their list of underrated players who can help fantasy managers win, including James Conner, Chris Godwin and Christian Kirk.
Berry details his top 10 ‘chicken’ players
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher detail players they are nervous about entering the 2024 NFL season, including Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams and Michael Pittman Jr.
Preseason storylines the Happy Hour crew is buying
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the preseason storylines they feel good about, including QBs Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels living up to the hype, Taysom Hill stepping up for the Saints and more.
Every Moss pass from USC’s Week 1 win vs. LSU
Look back at every Miller Moss pass from USC's 27-20 win vs. LSU in Week 1, where he finished 27 of 36 with 378 yards and one touchdown.
Odunze, Kirk lead late-draft fantasy WR steals
The FFHH crew evaluate how Matthew Berry's fantasy wide receiver rankings stack up against other platforms and find Rome Odunze (among other rookies) and Christian Kirk as great values.
Fantasy TE draft strategy, balancing RB and WR
The FFHH team dips into the mailbag to answer some questions about how to handle the tight end position in fantasy drafts and which ways to turn on RBs and WRs as the draft plays out.
Will Hill pay off as a late fantasy draft pick?
Matthew Berry and Co. take a look at their teams from their latest draft, highlighted by Matthew drafting Taysom Hill over Brock Bowers and Jay Croucher's investment in Brandon Aiyuk paying off.
Warren, Brown viable as fantasy RBs in late rounds
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew evaluate how minor injuries and crowded backfields affect the ADPs of talented running backs like Jaylen Warren, Chase Brown and Josh Jacobs.
Lawrence set to be a top ‘sleeper’ fantasy QB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew compare Matthew Berry's quarterback rankings to the other major outlets, highlighting Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence as two potential sleepers.