Watch Now
Njoku, London lead Berry's Week 8 WR/TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss his love/hate list for pass catchers in Week 8, including David Njoku, Drake London, Cade Otton and Michael Pittman Jr.
Up Next
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
The FFHH crew detail their favorite prop bets for the Week 8 TNF matchup between the Vikings and Rams, including the over on Justin Jefferson's longest reception and the over on Sam Darnold's passing touchdowns.
Love leads Berry’s Week 8 QB Love/Hate list
Love leads Berry's Week 8 QB Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher highlight several quarterbacks who fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 8, including Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott.
Berry’s flex picks for Week 8: White, Stroud
Berry's flex picks for Week 8: White, Stroud
Matthew Berry gives his top Week 8 flex players, including Rachaad White, C.J. Stroud, Romeo Doubs and Hunter Henry.
Mixon, Walker top Berry’s Week 8 RB Love/Hate
Mixon, Walker top Berry's Week 8 RB Love/Hate
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss why Houston Texans' Joe Mixon leads the fantasy football Week 8 running back Love/Hate list, which also includes Kenneth Walker III, Jaylen Warren and Nick Chubb.
Hold onto Rams pass-catchers in case Kupp is moved
Hold onto Rams pass-catchers in case Kupp is moved
FFHH analyzes the Cooper Kupp trade rumors and Jameis Winston starting for the Browns before deciding their fantasy basketball league's draft order via a duck race.
Should Harrison Jr. start in fantasy vs. Dolphins?
Should Harrison Jr. start in fantasy vs. Dolphins?
Lawrence Jackson and Matthew Berry debate whether Marvin Harrison Jr.'s upside outweighs a bad Dolphins matchup on paper before analyzing DeVonta Smith's, Keon Coleman's and Pat Freiermuth's Week 8 outlook.
Sit Prescott, start Mason in fantasy on Week 8 SNF
Sit Prescott, start Mason in fantasy on Week 8 SNF
"Keep it Open or Close it Out" starts with the Cowboys-49ers Sunday Night Football matchup, with the FFHH crew in on Jordan Mason but out on Dak Prescott. They then decide whether to start or sit Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chiefs can revitalize Hopkins, but may take time
Chiefs can revitalize Hopkins, but may take time
Matthew Berry and FFHH react to the Kansas City Chiefs landing DeAndre Hopkins and the fantasy football impact of the move.
Eagles ML, Browns, Packers spread top Week 8 bets
Eagles ML, Browns, Packers spread top Week 8 bets
Lawrence Jackson, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers drop the NFL Week 8 bets they're looking at, including a pair of teams to cover their spread and a moneyline play, with lines per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bigsby a sell-high, Pitts a high-floor tight end?
Bigsby a sell-high, Pitts a high-floor tight end?
Matthew Berry thinks it could be a good time to sell high on Tank Bigsby, who's about to enter a stretch of negative game scripts with the Jaguars. FFHH is also pumping the brakes on George Pickens, but not Kyle Pitts.
Bateman a high ceiling, low floor fantasy option
Bateman a high ceiling, low floor fantasy option
FFHH looks at a pair of Packers wide receivers as solid fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8, before examining Rashod Bateman's outlook and some other WR adds.
Maye a worthy waiver add in fantasy at quarterback
Maye a worthy waiver add in fantasy at quarterback
Things have looked better for the Patriots with Drake Maye under center, and Matthew Berry sees him as a "borderline QB1" for Week 8. The FFHH crew looks at him and other top QB and tight end waiver adds.