Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day One
Sweden’s Linnea Strom still trying to grab Solheim Cup captain’s attention
Wyndham Championship - Final Round
PGA Tour gets the top-50 churn it wanted, but did it get it right?
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, tournament preview

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_qbhates_240822.jpg
Stroud misses out on Berry’s QB love list for 2024
nbc_ffhh_qbloves_240822.jpg
Rookie Daniels makes Berry’s 2024 QB love list
nbc_big10mediaday_illinois_bryant_240822.jpg
Bryant ‘setting the standard’ as a leader

Top News

Watch Now

Henry, Pacheco, Cook lead Berry's top RBs for 2024

August 22, 2024 12:16 PM
Matthew Berry reveals his favorite fantasy running backs for 2024 in his latest Love/Hate, sharing why he loves Derrick Henry with the Ravens and how Isiah Pacheco is set for a “monster season.”
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_qbhates_240822.jpg
4:17
Stroud misses out on Berry’s QB love list for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbloves_240822.jpg
5:52
Rookie Daniels makes Berry’s 2024 QB love list
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_240822.jpg
3:45
Consider fading White, Stevenson in fantasy drafts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rideordiecomp_240821.jpg
11:56
Daniels, Kupp among Ride or Die suggestions
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_cpoy_240821.jpg
3:34
Could Jones, Murray pay off CPOY bets?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_top5breakouts_240821.jpg
15:17
Wilson, London in line for fantasy breakouts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_top5bustspt2_240821.jpg
9:37
Why Berry is low on Tua at fantasy draft spot
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_top5bustspt1_240821.jpg
7:05
Beware Jacobs, Pittman’s fantasy bust potential
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rideordiepromo_240821.jpg
2:02
Who will be Berry’s ‘Ride or Die’ this year?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240820.jpg
3:02
Lions’ St. Brown worth an OPOY bet at +1800
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_adaptive_240820.jpg
6:57
Adaptability is crucial in fantasy football drafts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rankflexibility_240820.jpg
3:12
Managers should ‘adjust rankings’ while drafting
Now Playing