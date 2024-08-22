Watch Now
Henry, Pacheco, Cook lead Berry's top RBs for 2024
Matthew Berry reveals his favorite fantasy running backs for 2024 in his latest Love/Hate, sharing why he loves Derrick Henry with the Ravens and how Isiah Pacheco is set for a “monster season.”
Stroud misses out on Berry’s QB love list for 2024
While CJ Stroud, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert are big-name fantasy quarterbacks, Matthew Berry has several concerns about these signal-callers for 2024 leagues.
Rookie Daniels makes Berry’s 2024 QB love list
FFHH analyzes which quarterbacks lead Berry's 2024 Love list, including dual-threat Anthony Richardson, a rising Jordan Love, rookie Jayden Daniels, and more.
Consider fading White, Stevenson in fantasy drafts
Matthew Berry & Co. review which running backs they’re shying away from in fantasy this year, including Rachaad White with rookie Bucky Irving looming and Rhamondre Stevenson.
Daniels, Kupp among Ride or Die suggestions
The full assortment of fantasy football experts chime in with their suggestions for Matthew Berry’s Ride or Die pick.
Could Jones, Murray pay off CPOY bets?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers make their picks for Comeback Player of the Year bet, featuring a couple of quarterbacks and a wide receiver with long odds.
Wilson, London in line for fantasy breakouts
The FFHH crew runs through players who could outperform their draft slot and help you win your fantasy football league.
Why Berry is low on Tua at fantasy draft spot
Tua Tagovailoa’s lack of rushing production and late-season struggles make him a scary fantasy proposition, while Aaron Jones and Zamir White also carry questions.
Beware Jacobs, Pittman’s fantasy bust potential
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers explain why they’re worried about Josh Jacobs and Michael Pittman Jr. as potential underachievers based on average draft position.
Who will be Berry’s ‘Ride or Die’ this year?
Matthew Berry has narrowed down the list of players that could be his "Ride or Die" this year. Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers try to guess who made the first cut.
Lions’ St. Brown worth an OPOY bet at +1800
Matthew Berry is all-in on Amon Ra. St Brown for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, with Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers eyeing a pair of talented running backs for the award.
Adaptability is crucial in fantasy football drafts
Matthew Berry explains why managers should have a "general sense" of every player available in fantasy drafts to help prepare for a wide range of scenarios when on the clock.