Detroit RB Gibbs is going to be a league-winner

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Sunday Aftermath: J.J. McCarthy’s free fall, Baker Mayfield’s injury and more
NFL: New York Giants at Detroit Lions
Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_gamepreviews_251124.jpg
Can Edwards, Timberwolves get revenge on Thunder?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251124.jpg
Kittle, McMillan best bets for 49ers-Panthers
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251124.jpg
Packers RB Wilson among Week 12 Weekend Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Sunday Aftermath: J.J. McCarthy’s free fall, Baker Mayfield’s injury and more
NFL: New York Giants at Detroit Lions
Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_gamepreviews_251124.jpg
Can Edwards, Timberwolves get revenge on Thunder?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251124.jpg
Kittle, McMillan best bets for 49ers-Panthers
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251124.jpg
Packers RB Wilson among Week 12 Weekend Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Detroit RB Gibbs is going to be a league-winner

November 24, 2025 12:25 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review Jahmyr Gibbs' monster fantasy performance and the Detroit Lions offense for the rest of the season.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251124.jpg
02:08
Kittle, McMillan best bets for 49ers-Panthers
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251124.jpg
05:23
Packers RB Wilson among Week 12 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_sunday_scaries_251124.jpg
03:45
Jackson ‘does not look 100 percent’ for Ravens
nbc_ffhh_jaguarscardinals_251124.jpg
03:08
Meyers fitting into Lawrence-led Jaguars offense
nbc_ffhh_seahawks_titans_251124.jpg
03:26
Smith-Njigba the story of the fantasy season
nbc_ffhh_eagles_251124.jpg
04:45
Barkley not offering same production for Eagles
pickens_2.jpg
04:07
Pickens is a legit WR1 for Cowboys offense
nbc_ffhh_coltschiefs_251124.jpg
05:11
Jones, Colts offense struggle in loss to Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_giants_lions_251124.jpg
06:38
Winston providing added fantasy value to Robinson
nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
02:27
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_bte_texansatcolts_251124.jpg
02:01
Texans could keep it close vs. Colts in Week 13
nbc_bte_cardinalsatbuccs_251124.jpg
01:57
Mayfield’s status makes Cards vs. Bucs a tough bet
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
01:46
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
03:33
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?
nbc_csu_draftkings_odds_251124.jpg
02:04
Analyzing odds to make playoffs in ‘wide open’ AFC
nbc_pft_ravens_251124.jpg
02:33
Ravens win fifth straight, fly to top of AFC North
nbc_csu_bears_steelers_251124.jpg
26:13
Give me the headlines: ‘Build-a-Bear’
nbc_pft_brownsvraidersv2_251124.jpg
04:21
Sanders wins first NFL start, beats lowly Raiders
nbc_pft_raidersfirekelly_251124.jpg
03:19
Raiders fire Kelly after 2-9 start to season
MahomesCSU11-24.jpg
10:16
Chiefs rally for ‘big time’ OT win vs. Colts
nbc_pft_prescott_opener_241124v2.jpg
06:18
Chiefs ‘not dead’ after overtime win against Colts
nbc_pft_ajbrown_philly_lost_251124.jpg
04:12
Eagles’ offense has been ‘dancing with the devil’
nbc_roto_bte_bengalsravens_251124.jpg
02:06
Expect Burrow to be ready to go vs. Ravens
nbc_roto_bte_bearseagles_251124.jpg
02:11
Bears are ‘alive and coming’ vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_winstongiantsv2_251124.jpg
06:43
Jameis ‘makes football fun’ during loss to Lions
nbc_roto_bte_packerslions_251124.jpg
01:54
Packers in for a ‘get right game’ against Detroit
nbc_pft_greenbay_251124.jpg
03:26
Are Packers, Lions or Bears best NFC North team?
nbc_pft_mccarthyvikings_251124.jpg
09:35
Florio: McCarthy ‘just not the guy’ for Vikings
nbc_pft_smith_njigba_251124.jpg
11:00
Will Smith-Njigba make Pro Football Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_nabersgiants_251124.jpg
01:31
Nabers questions coaching staff on social media

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_ornsemenyo_251124.jpg
02:42
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
nbc_nba_gamepreviews_251124.jpg
04:51
Can Edwards, Timberwolves get revenge on Thunder?
nbc_nba_askkb_251124.jpg
09:54
Sengun a safer build piece than Banchero
nbc_nba_earlyawardscont_251124.jpg
09:51
Why Wemby continues to be “best defensive player”
nbc_pst_psgtot_251124.jpg
09:52
Will ‘passive’ Spurs get bullied against PSG?
nbc_pst_chears_251124.jpg
09:52
Arsenal set for ‘unpredictable’ date with Chelsea
nbc_pst_titlerace_251124.jpg
09:30
Arsenal lead ‘three-horse race’ for PL title
nbc_pst_livpsv_251124.jpg
09:47
‘Anything can happen’ when Liverpool take on PSV
nbc_nba_pickset_251124.jpg
04:30
Jokic can rack up rebounds for DEN amid injuries
nbc_nba_smallballcont_251124.jpg
09:54
Hornets rookie Knueppel looks ‘amazing on his own’
nbc_nba_smallballawards_251124.jpg
09:45
Does SGA have edge over Jokic for early MVP talks?
nbc_bte_cleattor_251124.jpg
01:51
Will Cavaliers get right on the road vs. Raptors?
nbc_bte_houatphx_251124.jpg
02:02
Rockets still offer good value vs. Suns without KD
nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
nbc_roto_bte_chiefscowboys_251124.jpg
01:48
Cowboys a smart early play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
oly_asmgs_rcsbeijinglookback.jpg
05:20
Cochran-Siegle continues family legacy in Alpine
nbc_cfb_bigten_cornquiz_251124.jpg
02:22
Ferentz knows corn; Rhule does not
nbc_cfb_bigten_whatsinbag_v2_251124.jpg
02:58
Big Ten coaches react to items from rival schools
nbc_pft_lionsgibbs_251124.jpg
03:49
Is Gibbs or Taylor best running back in football?
nbc_pft_dogshow_promo_251124.jpg
02:28
PFT excited for National Dog Show on NBC, Peacock
nbc_pft_prescott_opener_v2_241124.jpg
10:18
Prescott, Cowboys get ‘impressive’ win over Eagles
nbc_pft_nfl_referee_251124.jpg
04:34
Cowboys don’t challenge after missed tipped punt
nbc_pft_jerryjones_251124.jpg
06:47
Will Chiefs-Cowboys on Thanksgiving break records?
nbc_pft_barkley_fumble_251124.jpg
04:55
Is momentum real in football, professional sports?
nbc_pft_mahomes_kc_thanksgiving_251124.jpg
06:32
Which team is favorite to win AFC after Week 12?
nbc_psnff_collinsworth500_251124.jpg
01:34
Reflecting on Collinsworth’s 500th broadcast
nbc_psnff_cowboyseagles_251123.jpg
02:49
Cowboys building momentum after win vs. Eagles
nbc_psnff_adamsint_251123.jpg
08:37
Adams embraces ‘Terminator’ mindset at goal line
nbc_psnff_ramsdefense_251123.jpg
03:04
Rams executed ‘outstanding’ game plans vs. Bucs
nbc_snf_tblarhl_251123.jpg
46
Highlights: Rams dominate Buccaneers