Top News

Sherrone Moore
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore signs complete contract, nearly 9 months after initial agreement
Marcus Freeman
No. 18 Notre Dame counting on young offensive line to grow into new roles quickly
Derek Shelton
Pirates GM Ben Cherington says he expects manager Derek Shelton to return in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_keepitcloseit_240911.jpg
Can’t justify starting Cousins in fantasy Week 2
nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_dps_golicintv_240911.jpg
Golic: Northern Illinois outplayed Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Sherrone Moore
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore signs complete contract, nearly 9 months after initial agreement
Marcus Freeman
No. 18 Notre Dame counting on young offensive line to grow into new roles quickly
Derek Shelton
Pirates GM Ben Cherington says he expects manager Derek Shelton to return in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_keepitcloseit_240911.jpg
Can’t justify starting Cousins in fantasy Week 2
nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_dps_golicintv_240911.jpg
Golic: Northern Illinois outplayed Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
View All Scores

Watch Now

Fantasy Week 2 outlooks for Warren, Watson, more

September 11, 2024 12:50 PM
The FFHH crew continue "Keep it Open or Close it Out" by analyzing Terry McLaurin, Jaylen Warren, Christian Watson and more for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
nbc_ffhh_keepitcloseit_240911.jpg
7:26
Can’t justify starting Cousins in fantasy Week 2
nbc_ffhh_waiverrbv2_240910.jpg
18:34
Dobbins tops Berry’s Week 2 RB waiver wire adds
nbc_ffhh_waiverwr_240910.jpg
6:57
Target Jeudy, Dortch on wide receiver waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_mnftakeaways_240910.jpg
4:53
Berry’s Jets-49ers fantasy football takeaways
nbc_ffhh_waiverte_240910.jpg
4:42
Berry’s Week 2 TE waiver adds: Likely, Parkinson
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240910.jpg
4:21
Packers offense takes downgrade with Love’s injury
nbc_ffhh_waiverqb_240910.jpg
6:05
Mayfield, Fields are top Week 2 QB waiver adds
backtofutures.jpg
1:31
Futures Bets: Shanahan for Coach of the Year?
nbc_ffhh_warriorsandscaries_240909.jpg
7:31
Dobbins dashes, Burrow a bummer in Week 1
nbc_ffhh_mnfpreview_240909.jpg
1:36
Watch for McCaffrey, 49ers WRs, Conklin on MNF
nbc_ffhh_dkmnf_240909.jpg
2:15
Hall among best prop bets for Jets v. 49ers on MNF
nbc_ffhh_texind_240909.jpg
10:47
Mixon, fantasy stars show out in Texans-Colts
