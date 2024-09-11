Watch Now
Fantasy Week 2 outlooks for Warren, Watson, more
The FFHH crew continue "Keep it Open or Close it Out" by analyzing Terry McLaurin, Jaylen Warren, Christian Watson and more for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
Can’t justify starting Cousins in fantasy Week 2
The FFHH crew play "Keep it Open or Close it Out" with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, agreeing that he doesn't look healthy or productive enough to justify starting him in fantasy vs. the Eagles in Week 2.
Dobbins tops Berry’s Week 2 RB waiver wire adds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at the top RBs to add ahead of Week 2, including what to make of both the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars backfield.
Target Jeudy, Dortch on wide receiver waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 2 wide receiver waiver adds, including Cleveland Browns' Jerry Jeudy and Arizona Cardinals' Greg Dortch.
Berry’s Jets-49ers fantasy football takeaways
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour guys give their takeaways from the New York Jets-San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup, including running back Jordan Mason's breakout performance.
Berry’s Week 2 TE waiver adds: Likely, Parkinson
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 2 tight end waiver adds, from Baltimore Ravens' Isaiah Likely to Los Angeles Rams' Colby Parkinson.
Packers offense takes downgrade with Love’s injury
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Jordan Love's injury and why you should temper expectations for Green Bay Packers skill position players until Love returns.
Mayfield, Fields are top Week 2 QB waiver adds
Matthew Berry gives his top quarterback waiver wire targets for Week 2, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and Pittsburgh Steelers' Justin Fields.
Futures Bets: Shanahan for Coach of the Year?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher talk through some of their favorite futures bets in the NFL, including San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan to win NFL Coach of the Year.
Dobbins dashes, Burrow a bummer in Week 1
FFHH gives their "Weekend Warriors" from the opening week of the NFL and fantasy football seasons, led by JK Dobbins and Alvin Kamara -- plus some disappointing "Sunday Scaries" outings, like Joe Burrow's.
Watch for McCaffrey, 49ers WRs, Conklin on MNF
FFHH names of the players and matchups to watch in the 49ers vs. Jets matchup on Monday Night Football, including Christian McCaffrey, Tyler Conklin and the 49ers' passing game.
Hall among best prop bets for Jets v. 49ers on MNF
Jay Croucher, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers give their favorite prop bets for Jets vs. 49ers, including Breece Hall rushing yards and a pick for the game’s over/under.
Mixon, fantasy stars show out in Texans-Colts
It was a down NFL Week 1 for some fantasy football stars, but not in the Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts thriller, which saw Joe Mixon, Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Anthony Richardson put up big numbers.