 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Judge
It was another incredible week for history-making sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani
Paul Blackburn
Mets place Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list and recall Huascar Brazobán
TOPSHOT-GOLF-ESP-US-EUR-SOLHEIM
Solheim Cup: History, format, teams, records and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_gt_pettersenintrv_240826.jpg
Pettersen: Solheim Cup squad ‘is extremely strong’
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
nbc_gt_solheimdiscuss_240826.jpg
Analyzing Pettersen’s four picks for Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Judge
It was another incredible week for history-making sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani
Paul Blackburn
Mets place Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list and recall Huascar Brazobán
TOPSHOT-GOLF-ESP-US-EUR-SOLHEIM
Solheim Cup: History, format, teams, records and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_gt_pettersenintrv_240826.jpg
Pettersen: Solheim Cup squad ‘is extremely strong’
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
nbc_gt_solheimdiscuss_240826.jpg
Analyzing Pettersen’s four picks for Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Johnson should get 'massive volume' with Panthers

August 26, 2024 12:45 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss how Diontae Johnson will provide fantasy managers with "cheap volume" and why the Carolina Panthers' offense may surprise people in 2024.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
7:10
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_240823.jpg
6:51
Injury updates on Steelers’ Warren, Dolphins’ Hill
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240823.jpg
3:05
Berry’s NFL MVP case for Lions’ Goff at +2000
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chaseceedee_240823.jpg
5:54
When to hit panic button on Lamb, Chase in drafts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_coltsbengals_240823.jpg
6:16
Debating pros, cons of drafting Colts’ Richardson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_robinson_240823.jpg
3:31
Rams’ Robinson is a ‘savvy’ value pick in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_cooper_240823.jpg
4:00
Browns have several fantasy concerns this year
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240823.jpg
4:34
Jaguars’ offense could create fantasy headaches
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_titans_240823.jpg
10:29
Don’t sleep on Titans’ offense in fantasy drafts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_montgomery_240823.jpg
4:33
Lions’ Montgomery is a strong fantasy value pick
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rideordiedkodds_240822.jpg
2:35
Berry’s top prop bets for ‘Ride or Die’ Murray
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rideordiereveal_240822.jpg
4:35
Berry names Murray his 2024 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
Now Playing