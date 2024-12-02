Watch Now
Does Taylor keep his job next season for Bengals?
The FFHH crew takes a deep dive into all things Bengals, explaining what exactly has gone wrong this season in Cincinnati and analyzing the future of head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
TE McBride continues stellar season for Cardinals
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers talk about Sam Darnold and the Vikings barely squeaking out a victory over Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, despite solid afternoons from Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.
QB Wilson carves up Bengals in huge AFC North win
The FFHH crew breaks down an entertaining 44-38 win for the Steelers over the Bengals, analyzing another great game by Russell Wilson, a strong effort from Najee Harris and a possible emergence from Pat Freiermuth.
Hurts outplays Jackson as Eagles beat Ravens 24-19
The FFHH crew explains what Jalen Hurts did well in a victory over Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and the Ravens, analyzing the remaining schedule for the Eagles and exploring the possibility of Philadelphia winning out.
Could Eagles’ RB Barkley win the NFL MVP award?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss whether running back Saquon Barkley can win the NFL MVP award in his first season with the Eagles, also evaluating a subpar evening for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
49ers’ RB McCaffrey suffers another brutal injury
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers dive into the ramifications of star Christian McCaffrey's latest injury, debating if the 49ers can still make the playoffs without their franchise running back on the field.
Mayfield primed for big fantasy game vs. Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the top quarterback plays in Week 13, discussing why Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes are primed for fantasy production.
Lower expectations for Flowers, Pitts in Week 13
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why they're fading Zay Flowers and Kyle Pitts in fantasy given the recent trends with both pass catchers.
Pickens, Sutton lead top WR plays in Week 13
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why Nico Collins, George Pickens and Cortland Sutton are in for big fantasy games during Week 13.
Conner, Swift have limited fantasy potential
Matthew Berry breaks down why James Conner, D'Andre Swift and Najee Harris are on his running back Hate list, explaining why bad matchups could result in all three players underperforming in Week 13.
Jones reportedly signs with Vikings
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. react to Daniel Jones reportedly signing with the Vikings, discussing why the move has a minimal fantasy impact with Sam Darnold starting in Minnesota.
Williams, Brown headline Week 13 RB Love list
Matthew Berry explains why strong workloads make Kyren Williams, Chase Brown and Bucky Irving top-tier fantasy plays for Week 13 of the NFL season.