Top News

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2023 season
The Solheim Cup - Day One
With spirit of captain, Europe fights back at Solheim
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400
Kurt Busch supporting Simon Pagenaud during recovery from ‘similar’ injuries

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_starkpedersenintv_230922.jpg
Pedersen’s ace a ‘momentum changer’ for Europe
nbc_golf_gc_hallmaguireintv_230922.jpg
Hall, Maguire outlast Thompson, Vu in fourball
nbc_golf_gc_khangzhangintv_230922.jpg
How Zhang, Khang worked together in Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dolphins to cover vs. Broncos is 'pretty simple'

September 22, 2023 02:08 PM
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers each give their pitch for one NFL Week 3 line brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook, with Jay eyeing a Bijan Robinson Over and Connor expecting the Dolphins to take care of business.
21:23
Start-worthy fantasy plays for LAC-MIN, DEN-MIA
12:37
Berry’s advice for Burrow managers if out vs. Rams
9:52
Samuel, Kittle shine for fantasy managers vs. NYG
13:33
Brown, Nacua top Berry’s Week 3 WR, TE Love/Hate
15:38
Berry’s Week 3 RB Love/Hate: Etienne, Gibbs lead
3:26
How Akers impacts Mattison’s fantasy value in MIN
4:45
Berry’s Week 3 injury updates for Ekeler, Young
8:47
Berry’s Week 3 Love/Hate QBs: Tua, Cousins, Purdy
2:59
Berry eyes a pair of Jones props for NYG vs. SF
1:59
Berry’s fantasy preview for Giants vs. 49ers
10:42
Robinson, Nacua can keep things rolling in Week 3
4:30
Ekeler’s injury presents uncertainty for fantasy
