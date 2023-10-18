Watch Now
Don't fall for Lions-Ravens trap game in Week 7
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take an early look at the Week 7 betting lines and share why the Detroit Lions-Baltimore Ravens matchup could be a trap game.
Leave Kirk Cousins on bench in Week 7
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and whether or not you should start him with confidence in Week 7.
Adam Thielen is a must-start going forward
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes Adam Thielen's hot stretch and discuss why they think it's sustainable for the veteran wide receiver moving forward.
How Lawrence injury impacts Jaguars’ skill players
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the injury to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and how it could impact the Jaguars' skill players in Week 7.
Mitchell, Mason could add value at RB off waivers
With plenty of key running back contributors on bye, Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 7 waiver adds at the position.
Back to the Futures: Saleh for Coach of the Year?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher talk through some of their favorite futures bets in the NFL.
Which waiver targets can replace injured QBs?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 7 quarterback, tight end and D/ST waiver adds, from Sam Howell to Michael Mayer.
Look at Rice, Smith-Njigba as WR waiver adds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 7 wide receiver waiver adds, including Rashee Rice, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Curtis Samuel.
Week 6 fantasy notes: Nacua’s role, Colts RBs
Matthew Berry analyzes key fantasy takeaways from the Colts-Jaguars and Cardinals-Rams matchups, including how to manage Indy's backfield and Puka Nacua's role with Cooper Kupp back.
Weekend Warriors: Mostert, Thielen shine in Week 6
Matthew Berry explains why Raheem Mostert should remain a top-12 fantasy RB regardless of who else emerges in Miami's backfield and highlights other standout performances from Week 6.
Hopkins, Higgins among top Week 6 disappointments
Matthew Berry reviews several letdowns from the Week 6 fantasy slate including DeAndre Hopkins, Rachaad White and Tee Higgins.
Pollard, Ekeler lead Cowboys-Chargers player props
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew review which DraftKings odds they like for Monday night's Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Chargers clash.