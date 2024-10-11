Don’t forget about Hutchinson, Ertz this week

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/lmpid4vzvwyzhpzhn6eo
The 15 biggest visits on tap for this weekend
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Practice
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/rbxwuqnyqhwx057c4oxj
Five Buckeyes from the West Coast that could impact Ohio State-Oregon
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_oregonmbb_hcaltmanint_241011.jpg
Altman’s Oregon team is prepared for Big Ten
nbc_ffhh_tnfrotonewsv3_241011.jpg
49ers don’t miss a beat despite Mason injury
nbc_cbb_msumbb_akinsint_241011.jpg
Akins: MSU is ‘hungry and motivated’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/lmpid4vzvwyzhpzhn6eo
The 15 biggest visits on tap for this weekend
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Practice
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/rbxwuqnyqhwx057c4oxj
Five Buckeyes from the West Coast that could impact Ohio State-Oregon
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_oregonmbb_hcaltmanint_241011.jpg
Altman’s Oregon team is prepared for Big Ten
nbc_ffhh_tnfrotonewsv3_241011.jpg
49ers don’t miss a beat despite Mason injury
nbc_cbb_msumbb_akinsint_241011.jpg
Akins: MSU is ‘hungry and motivated’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Don’t forget about Hutchinson, Ertz this week

October 11, 2024 12:30 PM
Denny Carter joins the show to discuss some of the fantasy football players that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know about ahead of Week 6.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_tnfrotonewsv3_241011.jpg
5:44
49ers don’t miss a beat despite Mason injury
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whatsontap_241011.jpg
12:37
In on Goff, Robinson as Week 6 fantasy plays?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_injurytracking_241011.jpg
9:12
Taylor, Mixon among Week 6 injuries to track
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnfbestbets_241010.jpg
2:22
Week 6 TNF best bets: Ride with Walker, Kittle
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qblovehate_241010.jpg
7:17
Cousins tops Berry’s Week 6 QB Love/Hate list
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jameson_241010.jpg
1:56
Berry’s flex picks for Week 6: Jones, Ekeler
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherlovehate_241010.jpg
18:53
London, Ridley lead Berry’s Week 6 WR/TE Love/Hate
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rblovehate_241010.jpg
15:52
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Hall, Pollard lead
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241009.jpg
1:49
IND-TEN, NYJ-BUF offer intriguing Week 6 bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_eatinggood_241009.jpg
11:12
Swift ‘is here to stay’ as a viable fantasy option
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernews_241009.jpg
8:41
Does Maye have any fantasy value against Texans?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrstartsit_241009.jpg
14:20
‘Bank on’ Olave to bounce back against Buccaneers
Now Playing