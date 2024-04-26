 Skip navigation
Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round One
Grace Kim fires 64 to grab early lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry share Zurich lead, enjoying New Orleans
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_pft_floriobrianthomasjr_240425.jpg
Jaguars add Thomas Jr. to help replace Ridley
nbc_ffhh_brianthomas_240425.jpg
Thomas Jr. is a ‘big play threat’ for Jaguars
nbc_pft_florioqmitchell_240425.jpg
Eagles make Mitchell first CB taken at pick No. 22

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round One
Grace Kim fires 64 to grab early lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry share Zurich lead, enjoying New Orleans
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_pft_floriobrianthomasjr_240425.jpg
Jaguars add Thomas Jr. to help replace Ridley
nbc_ffhh_brianthomas_240425.jpg
Thomas Jr. is a ‘big play threat’ for Jaguars
nbc_pft_florioqmitchell_240425.jpg
Eagles make Mitchell first CB taken at pick No. 22

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Maye should have limited fantasy expectations

April 25, 2024 08:49 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze Drake Maye's year-one fantasy potential with the New England Patriots.
nbc_ffhh_brianthomas_240425.jpg
1:52
Thomas Jr. is a ‘big play threat’ for Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240425.jpg
1:56
Raiders not the best fit for Bowers in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_bonix_240425.jpg
1:59
Nix ‘should start right away’ with Broncos
nbc_ffhh_jjmccarthy_240425.jpg
1:57
McCarthy lands in great fantasy spot with MIN
nbc_ffhh_romeodunze_240425.jpg
1:53
Analyzing Odunze’s fantasy value with Bears
nbc_ffhh_michaelpenix_240425.jpg
2:01
Penix Jr.'s fantasy outlook is ‘murky’ with ATL
nbc_ffhh_maliknabers_240425.jpg
2:00
Nabers will be an ‘explosive threat’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_marvinharrison_240425.jpg
2:00
Cardinals a great landing spot for Harrison Jr.
nbc_ffhh_commandersjaydendaniels_240425.jpg
2:06
Why Daniels is a fantasy fit with Washington
nbc_ffhh_calebwilliamspick_240425.jpg
1:54
Bears’ selection of Williams is a ‘slam dunk’
nbc_ffhh_bradyreturn_240418.jpg
4:34
Brady won’t ‘close the door’ on NFL return
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240418.jpg
13:46
Dobbins’ move to LAC is ‘interesting’ for fantasy
