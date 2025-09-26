Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Watch: Rory McIlroy ignites after back-to-back birdie makes
MotoAmerica SB 2024 Rd 09 NJMP Cameron Beaubier leads.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 9 at New Jersey (NJMP): Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 Ryder Cup Morning Foursomes Matches
What is the Ryder Cup format? How fourballs and foursomes work, and scoring explained

Top Clips

nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
nbc_roto_walker_250926.jpg
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Watch: Rory McIlroy ignites after back-to-back birdie makes
MotoAmerica SB 2024 Rd 09 NJMP Cameron Beaubier leads.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 9 at New Jersey (NJMP): Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 Ryder Cup Morning Foursomes Matches
What is the Ryder Cup format? How fourballs and foursomes work, and scoring explained

Top Clips

nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
nbc_roto_walker_250926.jpg
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups

September 26, 2025 01:41 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew answers some start/sit questions from the audience, assessing why Eagles WR A.J. Brown and Texans RB Nick Chubb are in line for good matchups in Week 4.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_justinfields_250926.jpg
01:17
Fields to start once he clears concussion protocol
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250926.jpg
01:49
Take Jacobs’ O 14.5 yards for longest rush vs. DAL
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustrations_250926.jpg
05:39
Consider Tucker, Shepard for Week 4 flex spots
nbc_ffhh_week4inj_250926.jpg
15:07
Fantasy impacts for WAS-ATL amid Daniels’ injury
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards3_250926.jpg
06:26
Charbonnet’s goal-line work a concern for Walker?
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards2_250926.jpg
03:05
Benson’s usage an ‘encouraging’ sign in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards1_250926.jpg
08:34
Can Murray, MHJ get on the same page consistently?
nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
01:28
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
02:12
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
nbc_roto_bteweek4bestbets_250926.jpg
01:30
Week 4 bets: Raiders to cover, Jacobs rushing prop
nbc_roto_btebengalsbroncos_250926.jpg
02:10
Nix’s ‘step backwards’ opens door for Bengals
nbc_roto_btejetsdolphins_250926.jpg
01:34
Fields’ return bodes well for Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
04:00
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
02:32
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250926.jpg
04:46
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 4
nbc_pft_henryfumbles_250926.jpg
03:55
Ravens’ Henry must ‘solve’ recent fumbling issues
nbc_pft_ravenschiefs_250926.jpg
02:45
KC faces ‘long hill to climb’ if it falls to 1-3
nbc_pft_goodellbrady_250926.jpg
11:36
Goodell doesn’t see conflict of interest for Brady
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250926.jpg
04:03
Timeline of how Dart became Giants’ starting QB
nbc_pft_harrison_250926.jpg
13:31
Harrison Jr. ‘found his confidence’ vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_morelikely_250926.jpg
06:25
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers
nbc_pft_officiating_250926.jpg
11:55
NFL officiating can’t have ‘roll the dice’ quality
nbc_pft_murraytalk_250926.jpg
03:24
Murray has settled in as ‘middle-of-the-pack QB’
nbc_pft_seaazendofgame_250926.jpg
12:12
Unpacking final minutes of Seahawks-Cardinals
nbc_pft_seaazfirstconvo_250926.jpg
08:45
Cardinals fall short despite finding late momentum
nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250925.jpg
02:00
Murray, Dart, Goff lead QBs to avoid for Week 4
love.jpg
04:50
Packers’ Love is ‘top ten fantasy QB’ in Week 4
trey.jpg
02:00
Best prop bets for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_hate_catches_250925.jpg
03:04
Steer clear of Metcalf, Pittman for Week 4
nbc_ffhh_monygomery_250925.jpg
03:14
Montgomery, Stevenson among Week 4 RBs to avoid

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
48
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
01:12
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
nbc_roto_walker_250926.jpg
01:05
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet
nbc_roto_harrison_250926.jpg
01:14
Cardinals’ Harrison Jr. a WR3 heading into Week 5
nbc_roto_lindor_250926.jpg
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250926.jpg
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
nbc_roto_skenes_250926.jpg
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
nbc_golf_tmobilewalkout_250926.jpg
01:57
Most electric walkouts from Day 1 of Ryder Cup
nbc_dps_seahawkscardinalsrecap_250926.jpg
08:01
Would you rather be fan of Browns or Cardinals?
nbc_golf_d1rydermorn_250926.jpg
14:00
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 1 Foursomes
nbc_dps_mmwgotw_250926.jpg
02:49
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
nbc_dps_belichick_250926.jpg
01:52
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
nbc_smx_w2rcpors1h2_250925.jpg
11:06
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 2
nbc_roto_lynxmercury_250926.jpg
01:04
Lynx a sharp Game 3 bet to bounce back vs. Mercury
nbc_cfb_ndgamedaytraditions_250926.jpg
02:07
Inside Notre Dame’s special gameday traditions
nbc_golf_fleetwoodmac_250926.jpg
01:11
Rory, Fleetwood feeling ‘continuity’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rahmhatton_250926.jpg
01:37
Rahm, Hatton on dominant opening win at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_europefirstpointVOD_250926.jpg
28
JT’s miss gives Europe opening point in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_mjreaxVOD_250926.jpg
02:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
nbc_dps_russellwilsonhofv2_250926.jpg
14:05
Recent Wilson criticism is ‘revisionist history’
newth.jpg
01:48
DeChambeau starts Ryder Cup off strong with birdie
nbc_golf_donaldspot_250926.jpg
02:16
Team Europe captain Donald’s journey to Ryder Cup
donald.jpg
06:22
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
tie.jpg
03:46
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
shot.jpg
07:11
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th
smxinsider-smxfacts-250925.jpg
06:36
Jett shows strength under pressure in title races
nbc_moto_smxi_30board_250925.jpg
20:07
Final standings review; looking ahead to MXoN
mathc1.jpg
11:24
Ryder Cup Match 1 will hinge on Bryson’s big hits
hostile.jpg
06:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
keegan.jpg
04:50
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1