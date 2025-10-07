Early line alert for Week 6 Lions vs Chiefs

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Broncos at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Hat trick: The Blue Jays think their 1992 World Series-style caps are a lucky charm
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New Rays owners promise Tropicana Field repairs, search for new ballpark around Tampa
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Lawrence ‘looked amazing’ in Jaguars’ win
Dowdle, Carter headline RB waiver wires for Week 6
Taylor, Johnson, Barner emerge as waiver wire TEs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Broncos at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Hat trick: The Blue Jays think their 1992 World Series-style caps are a lucky charm
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New Rays owners promise Tropicana Field repairs, search for new ballpark around Tampa
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Lawrence ‘looked amazing’ in Jaguars’ win
Dowdle, Carter headline RB waiver wires for Week 6
Taylor, Johnson, Barner emerge as waiver wire TEs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Early line alert for Week 6 Lions vs Chiefs
October 7, 2025 01:11 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup of the Detroit Lions vs the Kansas City Chiefs.
Related Videos
05:14
Lawrence ‘looked amazing’ in Jaguars’ win
17:55
Dowdle, Carter headline RB waiver wires for Week 6
04:31
Taylor, Johnson, Barner emerge as waiver wire TEs
01:43
Take the points given to 49ers v. Buccaneers
01:22
Dolphins are clear ‘bottom-five team’ v. Chargers
01:42
McMillan and Warren other OROY bets behind Egbuka
12:45
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
06:24
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?
11:11
Jags go from disaster to joy on Lawrence’s late TD
02:03
McCourty confused by Belichick, UNC struggles
01:42
Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds are intriguing
11:55
Lloyd’s pick-six keys Jaguars’ win over Chiefs
08:51
Changes feel likely for Dolphins, McDaniel
05:44
Eagles in ‘state of denial’ about offense
13:26
How Ravens’ skid could spark major changes
12:57
Bengals ‘sinking like a stone’ without Burrow
07:32
Coen may have found the ‘formula’ with Lawrence
13:23
Jaguars limiting Hunter’s impact with usage
01:37
Diggs resurging alongside Maye for Patriots
01:32
Dowdle a ‘true workhorse’ with Hubbard out
04:50
Diggs, Carter, Stroud lead Week 5 Weekend Warriors
02:08
Cook, Kamara among Week 5’s top fantasy letdowns
03:14
Chiefs-Jags player props: Mahomes, Brown lead
02:04
PHI’s ‘broken’ offense hurting Barkley in fantasy
05:15
Chase remains CIN’s only startable fantasy asset
05:58
Dowdle must be rostered regardless of future role
07:13
Don’t sell high on Cowboys’ Williams in fantasy
01:48
White is Buccaneers’ clear RB1 in Irving’s absence
05:54
Commanders-Chargers fantasy notes: JCM, Hampton
01:53
Gauging Darnold’s rest-of-season fantasy value
Latest Clips
08:41
Analyzing Caicedo’s monstrous midfield performance
01:25
‘Do or die’ for the Yankees in ALDS Game 3
07:47
How Chelsea exploited Liverpool’s right flank
08:26
Examining Woltemade’s ‘really interesting’ role
40
Refcam: Every goal from Chelsea’s win v. Liverpool
11:24
Nuggets among teams who can dethrone Thunder
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Raptors
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Mavericks
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Grizzlies
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Rockets
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bucks vs. Heat
30
Which Cup driver will meet the moment in LV?
15:10
Aces lead WNBA Finals, PHX in ‘desperation mode’
16:44
‘Fate of WNBA’ impacted by Collier, Engelbert
01:36
Croskey-Merritt a fantasy RB2 after big Week 5
05:29
Is Ravens’ bad record more than just injuries?
01:35
Egbuka has reached ‘Puka Nacua point’ as rookie
02:04
Flagg, Edgecombe are intriguing rookies in drafts
02:16
Players to avoid at ADP: Hart, Sabonis, Banchero
02:11
Fantasy NBA sleepers: Podziemski, Eason, Anunoby
06:57
Latest on Sanchez Indianapolis stabbing incident
03:16
How Winward Racing father-son duo delivers success
06:58
Expect ‘big drama’ as IMSA takes over Road Atlanta
07:13
Penske has ‘redefined’ what it means to win in GTP
05:31
GTD Pro has become a ‘heavyweight title fight’
05:45
LMP2 class has an ‘absolutely stacked’ field
12:52
Who had the worst weekend in sports?
04:52
Bucs’ Egbuka could be top-10 fantasy pick in 2026
01:42
Cowboys’ defense poor enough to take Panthers side
01:32
Take the over as surging Broncos battle Jets
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue