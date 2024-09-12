Watch Now
Berry loves Rice, Samuel at WR in Week 2
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the list of pass-catchers that Berry is high on for Week 2 in fantasy football.
Allen overs are solid bets vs. Dolphins
The FFHH team looks at the props they're most excited for as the Bills face the Dolphins on Thursday.
Eye Mayfield, McConkey as flex plays in Week 2
Matthew Berry hand picks a lineup of flex picks for fantasy football managers in need during Week 2 of the NFL season.
Fields on Berry’s QB Love list in Week 2
The FFHH crew breaks down the quarterbacks that could thrive and those that could flop in Week 2 of fantasy football.
Don’t trust Pickens, Kirk in fantasy Week 2
It’s best not to rely on these pass-catchers if you’re a fantasy football manager in Week 2.
Berry not a fan of Elliott, Williams in Week 2
Javonte Williams and Zamir White are among the running backs Matthew Berry is low on for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
Williams, Pacheco project for huge Week 2s
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the running backs that have the most going for them as fantasy assets entering Week 2 of the NFL season.
Colts, Steelers, Seahawks great bets in NFL Week 2
Lawrence Jackson, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers drop their favorite bets for NFL Week 2, siding with a few squads to show out against lackluster opponents.
Williams legit, but pump the brakes on Pierce
Matthew Berry and FFHH are "very encouraged" by Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams' big season opener, but they're not getting too excited about the Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce despite a great week of his own.
Fair to start worrying about McCaffrey in fantasy
Matthew Berry says it's fair for Christian McCaffrey managers to start worrying about the projected RB1 before taking a look at the Dolphins’ RB situation and some injuries to monitor in Week 2.
Fantasy Week 2 outlooks for Warren, Watson, more
The FFHH crew continue "Keep it Open or Close it Out" by analyzing Terry McLaurin, Jaylen Warren, Christian Watson and more for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
Can’t justify starting Cousins in fantasy Week 2
The FFHH crew play "Keep it Open or Close it Out" with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, agreeing that he doesn't look healthy or productive enough to justify starting him in fantasy vs. the Eagles in Week 2.