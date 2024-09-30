 Skip navigation
Top News

UConn's first 2025 commit is five-star guard Darius Adams
  Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
New York Mets Francisco Lindor
Mets reach postseason, beat Braves to cap comeback from 22-33 start
Triathlon - Olympics: Day 4
Katie Zaferes, Olympic medalist and world champion, sets triathlon retirement

Top Clips

Martin 'hurt' by lack of effort v. Cherries
Will Southampton be able to avoid relegation?
Expect 'gritty' rest of series between Sun, Lynx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Watch Now

Eye Smith-Njigba, Pollard bets for MNF

September 30, 2024 04:45 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their favorite player props for the Monday Night Football doubleheader, including action on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tony Pollard.
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_240930.jpg
6:37
Swift has bounce-back game after slow start
nbc_ffhh_jagstexan_240930.jpg
8:06
Brown, Moss are both 'high-end flexes' in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_vikingpackers_240930.jpg
6:33
Darnold is a 'legit QB1' for remainder of season
nbc_ffhh_commcards_240930.jpg
6:57
Daniels, Robinson Jr. are fantasy forces
nbc_ffhh_chiefcharger_240930.jpg
7:19
What does Rice injury mean for Chiefs in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_ravenbills_240930.jpg
4:14
Should Andrews be dropped by fantasy managers?
nbc_ffhh_dkhighspread_240927.jpg
3:56
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
nbc_ffhh_week4preview_240927.jpg
11:47
Breaking down Week 4's highest scoring games
nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
5:03
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
9:37
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
17:19
How Dallas' poor defense is impacting Lamb
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_240926.jpg
11:22
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list
