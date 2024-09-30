Watch Now
Eye Smith-Njigba, Pollard bets for MNF
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their favorite player props for the Monday Night Football doubleheader, including action on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tony Pollard.
Swift has bounce-back game after slow start
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy performances of D'Andre Swift, Jordan Mason, Breece Hall and more during Week 4 of the NFL season.
Brown, Moss are both ‘high-end flexes’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the shared backfield between Chase Brown and Zack Moss, breaking down why both players are "viable" fantasy starters in the Cincinnati Bengals' offense.
Darnold is a ‘legit QB1' for remainder of season
Matthew Berry explains why he's sold on Sam Darnold in fantasy, breaking down his performance vs. the Green Bay Packers and why he remains a strong fit in the Minnesota Vikings' offense.
Daniels, Robinson Jr. are fantasy forces
The FFHH crew discusses the strong showings from Jayden Daniels and Brian Robinson Jr. against the Cardinals, breaking down how both players have had impressive fantasy seasons through four games.
What does Rice injury mean for Chiefs in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the fantasy significance of Rashee Rice's injury against the Chargers, discussing what the injury will mean for the Chiefs' receiving corps in fantasy.
Should Andrews be dropped by fantasy managers?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to another poor fantasy showing from Mark Andrews, questioning if managers should drop the three-time Pro Bowler.
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 4 matchups with the highest spreads, including the Saints covering vs. the Falcons and a ride-or-die parlay with Kyler Murray.
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview some of the highest scoring matchups of Week 4, including Commanders-Cardinals, Bengals-Panthers and Bills-Ravens.
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
Denny Carter joins Happy Hour to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want managers to know, including the strong play of Raiders WR Tre Tucker, Rams WR Tutu Atwell and Seahawks TE Noah Fant.
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the injuries to keep an eye on in Week 4 of the NFL season, including Texans WR Nico Collins (hamstring) and Panthers WR Diontae Johnson (groin).
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher recap the fantasy implications of the Cowboys Week 4 TNF win over the Giants, including CeeDee Lamb's strong play in an otherwise "one-dimensional" Dallas offense.