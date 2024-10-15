 Skip navigation
Travis Hunter
Colorado expects to have Travis Hunter available at Arizona
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
With second chance at Cup title, Joey Logano ready to ‘attack’ at Las Vegas
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Previews
Titleist debuts new Pro V1, Pro V1x in Las Vegas on anniversary

nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_241015.jpg
Downs must be rostered in all fantasy leagues
nbc_cbb_uscmbb_musslemenint_241015.jpg
Musselman driven to USC for variety of reasons
loyer_smith.jpg
Loyer, Smith bring ‘win-first’ mentality to Purdue

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Travis Hunter
Colorado expects to have Travis Hunter available at Arizona
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
With second chance at Cup title, Joey Logano ready to 'attack' at Las Vegas
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Previews
Titleist debuts new Pro V1, Pro V1x in Las Vegas on anniversary

nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_241015.jpg
Downs must be rostered in all fantasy leagues
nbc_cbb_uscmbb_musslemenint_241015.jpg
Musselman driven to USC for variety of reasons
loyer_smith.jpg
Loyer, Smith bring ‘win-first’ mentality to Purdue

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fantasy impact of Jets’ reported move for Adams

October 15, 2024 12:15 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the New York Jets reportedly trading for Davante Adams, breaking down the fantasy implications for Adams as well as players such as Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson.
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_241015.jpg
Downs must be rostered in all fantasy leagues
nbc_ffhh_rbwaivertargets_241015.jpg
Tucker could be a ‘league winner’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_davisconvo_241015.jpg
Could Davis take over Bills’ fantasy backfield?
nbc_ffhh_chandlertracyjr_241015.jpg
Target Tracy Jr., Chandler as waiver pickups
ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_241014.jpg
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
berry_saquon.jpg
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6
nbc_ffhh_playernewsatlcar_241014.jpg
Falcons weapons take care of business vs. Panthers
nbc_ffhh_playernewshoune_241014.jpg
What Dell, Maye showed in Texans-Patriots
nbc_ffhh_playernewsdetdal_241014.jpg
Prescott, Cowboys flounder in loss to Lions
nbc_ffhh_playernewswasbal_241014.jpg
Henry, Flowers have found footing in BAL offense
nbc_ffhh_playernews_241014.jpg
Tucker, Godwin put in dominant showings
