MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pat Narduzzi
‘Not fair at all.’ In the super-sized conference era, a school’s fate could hinge on tiebreakers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Top-ranked Ohio State’s offensive line dealing with injuries, inconsistency
Fernando Mendoza
No. 2 Indiana is trying to turn the page following an emotional, historic victory at Penn State

Top Clips

nbc_csu_lionsoffensefilmreview_251111.jpg
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
nbc_csu_staffordramsfilmreview_251111.jpg
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
nbc_csu_dknfcodds_251111.jpg
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Fantasy impacts of Winston starting Week 11

November 12, 2025 01:00 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reflect on the news that Giants' Jameis Winston will be the starting QB in Week 11 since Jaxson Dart is ruled out due to concussion protocol.

nbc_csu_lionsoffensefilmreview_251111.jpg
13:43
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
nbc_csu_staffordramsfilmreview_251111.jpg
09:12
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
nbc_csu_dknfcodds_251111.jpg
01:37
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB
nbc_ffhh_keepitopenorclosept2_251112.jpg
08:53
Sit Pollard and Worthy, start Flowers and Pitts
nbc_ffhh_keepitopenclose_251112.jpg
06:58
Sit DEN’s Nix and SEA’s Walker, start TB’s White
nbc_ffhh_travishunter_251112.jpg
04:51
Fantasy impacts for Jaguars with Hunter out
nbc_ffhh_harrisonnews_251112.jpg
08:18
Harrison had appendicitis surgery, out for Week 11
nbc_bte_seahawksrams_251112.jpg
01:49
Can Seahawks make Stafford look ‘human again?’
nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
04:27
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
02:36
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
02:31
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year
nbc_pft_billbelichick_251112.jpg
09:45
Belichick addresses Giants’ head coach opening
nbc_pft_steelers_disaster_251112.jpg
02:21
Tomlin has no ‘long-term’ concerns about Rodgers
nbc_pft_giantsheadcoach_251112.jpg
07:04
Evaluating top options for Giants’ next head coach
rams_new_thumbnail.jpg
09:22
PFT Power Rankings: Top seven are ‘heavy hitters’
seahawks_news_thumb.jpg
03:35
Exploring idea of flexing games to different days
nbc_pft_matthew_stafford_tough_251112.jpg
15:36
Why Stafford isn’t seen as one of all-time greats
jalenhurts.jpg
09:28
Eagles’ offense ‘leaves a lot of meat on the bone’
nbc_pft_jameiswinstonqb2_251112.jpg
03:28
Giants reportedly elevate Winston to QB2
jaredgoff.jpg
03:51
Campbell calling plays was like Johnson’s offense
nbc_pft_dan_campbell_eagle_fans_251112.jpg
05:10
Campbell: Philly is ‘most hostile place to play’
nbc_pft_eagles_nfc_powerhouse_251112.jpg
09:09
Lions, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks are real deal in NFC
nbc_pff_lionseagles_251111.jpg
01:54
Players to watch in Lions vs. Eagles on SNF
nbc_csu_dolphinsdefense_251111.jpg
12:06
Do Bills lack ‘answers’ on offense?
SpagsGiantsCandidate.jpg
07:11
Who are top candidates for next Giants coach?
nbc_csu_patriots_previewv2_251112.jpg
10:36
Pats managing Maye within framework of offense
nbc_csu_jags.hunter_251111.jpg
03:02
Hunter to miss remainder of year after LCL surgery
nbc_roto_jalenhurts_251111.jpg
01:25
Hurts has been ‘frustrating’ in 2025
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251111.jpg
01:31
Report: Wilson expected to miss 3-4 weeks
nbc_ffhh_eaglespackers_251111.jpg
03:37
Berry prefers Smith over AJB for rest of season

Latest Clips

NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
nbc_dps_dponnbaasgformat_251112.jpg
08:49
Why NBA All-Star Game format is a slam dunk
td_up_cbb_251112.jpg
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_gianniatake_251112.jpg
10:20
Giannis ‘doing more with less’ supporting talent
RTFUnderdogpicks11-12.jpg
07:37
Arkansas, Virginia Tech lead underdog picks
nbc_nba_cademvp_251112.jpg
09:34
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore
ARchManningTexGa.jpg
04:58
Texas vs. Georgia has ‘so many different layers’
nbc_rtf_BamaOklahoma.jpg
04:23
QB matchup could make difference in OU vs. Bama
nbc_rtf_ndvptpreview_251112.jpg
05:29
How much does Notre Dame game mean to Pittsburgh?
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251112.jpg
05:55
Can Duke take advantage of chaotic ACC?
nbc_rtf_reactiontocfprankings_251112.jpg
05:47
Analyzing latest College Football Playoff rankings
nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
nbc_nba_draftkings_251112.jpg
04:55
Back over on Doncic points, Jokic rebounds
nbc_rtf_connorstopqbs_251112.jpg
10:28
Analyzing the top quarterbacks of 2026 draft class
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_piereneedsmore_251112.jpg
09:58
Jackson Jr., Bane among early-season letdowns
nbc_rtf_connorstopoverallprospects_251112.jpg
10:41
Who are the top overall prospects in 2026 draft?
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_piereenjoys_251112.jpg
09:28
Avdija, Duren among early-season standouts
nbc_roto_virvduke_251112.jpg
01:57
Dalzell: Fade Virginia, ride with the Blue Devils
GettyImages-2244019006_copy.jpg
01:56
Why Texas can both cover and win vs. Georgia
nbc_roto_iowvusc_251112.jpg
02:18
Iowa’s run game could prove too much for USC
nbc_roto_oklvala_251112.jpg
02:10
Can Alabama cover at -6 against Oklahoma?
GettyImages-2237944787_copy.jpg
02:12
Anticipate Jacobs to go ‘way under’ vs. Texas A&M
nbc_golf_ccintvv2_251112.jpg
02:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
nbc_golf_lexishophieshots_251112.jpg
01:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
nbc_cbb_wvuhodgeintv_251112.jpg
09:53
Hodge preaches ‘stability’ at West Virginia
nbc_cbb_colboyleintv_251112.jpg
09:06
Boyle believes Colorado can reach NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_ucfdawkinsintv_251112.jpg
08:53
Dawkins: Big 12 ‘can be very, very challenging’
nbc_bte_lakersthunder_251112.jpg
02:10
LAL is a ‘cover machine,’ but OKC has been a force
nbc_cbb_utahjensenintv_251112.jpg
07:57
Jensen unpacks adjustment from NBA, return to Utah
nbc_golf_katescottintv_251112.jpg
12:29
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’