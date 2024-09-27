Watch Now
How Dallas' poor defense is impacting Lamb
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher recap the fantasy implications of the Cowboys Week 4 TNF win over the Giants, including CeeDee Lamb's strong play in an otherwise "one-dimensional" Dallas offense.
Up Next
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
Denny Carter joins Happy Hour to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want managers to know, including the strong play of Raiders WR Tre Tucker, Rams WR Tutu Atwell and Seahawks TE Noah Fant.
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the injuries to keep an eye on in Week 4 of the NFL season, including Texans WR Nico Collins (hamstring) and Panthers WR Diontae Johnson (groin).
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight several signal-callers fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 4, including Kyler Murray, Jayden Daniels and Anthony Richardson.
Week 4 TNF best bets: Ride with Ferguson, Lamb
Week 4 TNF best bets: Ride with Ferguson, Lamb
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers detail their favorite props for the Week 4 TNF matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, including taking the over on receiving yards on Jake Ferguson and CeeDee Lamb.
Berry’s flex picks for Week 4: Fields, Jennings
Berry's flex picks for Week 4: Fields, Jennings
Matthew Berry details his Week 4 flex players, including QB Justin Fields, RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Jauan Jennings and TE Cole Kmet.
Berry’s Week 4 RB Love/Hate: Jones, Achane lead
Berry's Week 4 RB Love/Hate: Jones, Achane lead
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze why Aaron Jones and De'Von Achane are among their top RBs for Week 4 fantasy lineups.
Harrison Jr. leads Berry’s Week 4 WR/TE Love/Hate
Harrison Jr. leads Berry's Week 4 WR/TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss the Love/Hate list for pass catchers in Week 4, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Nico Collins, Garrett Wilson and more.
Jones, Montgomery are strong RB plays in Week 4
Jones, Montgomery are strong RB plays in Week 4
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why David Montgomery and Aaron Jones are great fantasy plays in Week 4, breaking down each player's role in high-powered offenses.
Lawrence is ‘droppable’ in 1QB leagues
Lawrence is 'droppable' in 1QB leagues
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down Trevor Lawrence's struggles with the Jacksonville Jaguars, explaining why he's an unplayable fantasy quarterback until further notice.
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson discuss the injuries to Jaylen Warren and Adam Thielen, particularly how both will impact the fantasy production of players like Cordarrelle Patterson and Xavier Legette.
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate the fantasy outlooks for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Xavier Worthy in Week 4, breaking down the potential for each receiver given their matchups.