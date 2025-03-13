Fantasy ripple effects of Smith's trade to Raiders

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Big 12 Tournament - Baylor vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Orlando Pride v Washington Spirit - 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup
Defending NWSL champion Orlando Pride hope to repeat success this season
Syndication: Beaver County Times
ACC Tournament - Stanford vs. Louisville Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_jonesbacktoviks_250313.jpg
Jones a ‘low-end fantasy RB2' with Vikings in 2025
nbc_cbb_stbonintv_250313.jpg
Council, St. Bonaventure persevere vs. Duquesne
nbc_ffhh_godwinv2_250313.jpg
Bucs’ Godwin a ‘nice value’ in 2025 fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Big 12 Tournament - Baylor vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Orlando Pride v Washington Spirit - 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup
Defending NWSL champion Orlando Pride hope to repeat success this season
Syndication: Beaver County Times
ACC Tournament - Stanford vs. Louisville Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_jonesbacktoviks_250313.jpg
Jones a ‘low-end fantasy RB2' with Vikings in 2025
nbc_cbb_stbonintv_250313.jpg
Council, St. Bonaventure persevere vs. Duquesne
nbc_ffhh_godwinv2_250313.jpg
Bucs’ Godwin a ‘nice value’ in 2025 fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fantasy ripple effects of Smith's trade to Raiders

March 13, 2025 12:07 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to Geno Smith's trade to Las Vegas, explaining why the transaction doesn't help move the needle a ton for Pete Carroll's Raiders.