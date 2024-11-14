Watch Now
Pickens, Reed lead Berry's Week 11 WR/TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss his love/hate list for pass catchers in Week 11, including George Pickens, Nico Collins, Jayden Reed, Josh Downs and more.
Purdy, Cousins top Berry’s Week 11 QB Love/Hate
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight several signal-callers fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 11, including Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins and more.
Best bets for showdown between Commanders-Eagles
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the best player props for the NFC East matchup between the Commanders and Eagles, including taking the over on Zach Ertz's receptions and more.
Berry’s Week 11 RB Love/Hate: Mixon, Harris lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers explain why Joe Mixon, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are among their top RBs for Week 11 fantasy lineups.
Commanders, Colts lead early line Week 11 bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss their favorite early line bets for Week 11 of the NFL season.
Fantasy impact of Colts going back to Richardson
The FFHH crew discuss the Indianapolis Colts turning back to Anthony Richardson as starting quarterback, explaining what the move means for players such as Josh Downs and Jonathan Taylor.
Thielen, Pacheco lead injuries to track in Week 11
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss Adam Thielen and Isiah Pacheco being designated to return from IR and what it means for fantasy managers going forward.
Is Lockett being ‘phased out’ of SEA offense?
The FFHH crew discusses why they're low on Tyler Lockett against the San Francisco 49ers, explaining why the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba creates fantasy problems for the veteran receiver.
What should managers do with Adams, Dell?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down Davante Adams' fantasy outlook vs. the Indianapolis Colts and Tank Dell's potential vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.
Can Darnold be trusted in fantasy vs. Titans?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down Sam Darnold's fantasy outlook vs. the Tennessee Titans, discussing the pros and cons of starting the USC product in Week 11.
Start Chubb, sit Mattison in fantasy for Week 11
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why Nick Chubb is a viable fantasy play in Week 11 before diving into Alexander Mattison's recent struggles.
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
The FFHH crew shares their favorite NFL futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 10, which include the Detroit Lions staying hot, winning the NFC and marching straight to the Super Bowl.
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
The FFHH crew lists some tight ends that should be targeted on waivers, including Mike Gesicki, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Dawson Knox, who could be the starting tight end for the Bills with Dalton Kincaid injured.