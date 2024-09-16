Watch Now
Nabers, Dobbins lead Week 2 fantasy standouts
Matthew Berry says Giants' rookie Malik Nabers looks like a "steal" after his breakout Week 2 performance, while J.K. Dobbins once again impressed with the Chargers and Quentin Johnston emerged.
'Wheels up' for Harrison Jr. after breakout Week 2
'Wheels up’ for Harrison Jr. after breakout Week 2
Matthew Berry & Co. dive into the Cardinals’ offensive explosion in Week 2, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s breakout game, and why Arizona's offense is primed to continue delivering fantasy goods.
Cousins, Falcons aim to get on track vs. Eagles
Cousins, Falcons aim to get on track vs. Eagles
FFHH previews the Week 2 Monday night matchup between the Falcons and Eagles, highlighting key players to watch for as Kirk Cousins & Co. aim for win No. 1 of the year.
Consider Smith, Robinson in Falcons-Eagles markets
Consider Smith, Robinson in Falcons-Eagles markets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their favorite bets for Monday night's NFC clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
How to value Perine, Steele with Pacheco injured
How to value Perine, Steele with Pacheco injured
FFHH explores the Chiefs’ offense after Week 2, examining the team's backfield after Isiah Pacheco's injury, Travis Kelce as a buy-low target, and Xavier Worthy’s boom-bust profile.
JSN's fantasy stock rises after career day vs. NE
JSN's fantasy stock rises after career day vs. NE
After Jaxon Smith-Njigba's long-awaited breakout game, Matthew Berry says fantasy managers would be wise to invest in a Seahawks’ offense that's trending up.
LaPorta, Pittman Jr. disappoint managers in Week 2
LaPorta, Pittman Jr. disappoint managers in Week 2
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew review which players dissapointed in Week 2 fantasy lineups, including Sam LaPorta, Michael Pittman Jr., Amari Cooper and more.
Bowers firmly among elite fantasy TEs after Week 2
Bowers firmly among elite fantasy TEs after Week 2
Matthew Berry admits he was wrong about Raiders TE Brock Bowers after his strong Week 2 outing, saying he’s now “all-in” on the rookie’s fantasy outlook trending up for the rest of 2024.
Kubiak's scheme fuels Kamara's fantasy resurgence
Kubiak's scheme fuels Kamara's fantasy resurgence
After his four-TD outing in Week 2, Matthew Berry says Alvin Kamara's massive early returns are a prime example of “cheap volume” that was readily available in drafts.
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pitch their favorite Week 2 bets to Matthew Berry, making the case for the Saints +6.5 vs. the Cowboys and Brian Robinson Jr. to go for over 68.5 yards from scrimmage vs. the Giants.
Browns' Ford is a 'plug and play' RB with upside
Browns' Ford is a 'plug and play' RB with upside
Denny Carter joins Fantasy football Happy Hour to explain why Jerome Ford, Greg Dortch, Alexander Mattison and Devaughn Vele all bring underappreciated fantasy value.
McCaffrey's injury difficult to manage in fantasy
McCaffrey's injury difficult to manage in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Christian McCaffrey's injury outlook heading into Week 2, explaining why San Francisco shouldn't push its star running back to play this early in the season.
How concerning was Harrison Jr.'s Week 1 showing?
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Marvin Harrison Jr.'s disappointing Week 1 performance vs. the Bills, questioning when it's acceptable to "hit the panic button" on the No. 4 overall pick.