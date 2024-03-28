Watch Now
How will Jacobs, Ridley fit new offenses?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. talk about the latest player news, including how new additions will be used in new places as well as updates on players such as J.K. Dobbins and Damien Harris.
NFL free agency: Henry’s stock up, Fields’ down
Lawrence Jackson Jr. offers his reactions to NFL free agency and talks with Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher about the players whose outlooks changed the most, positively or negatively.
O’Connell, Brissett get chances to compete
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the latest player headlines from around the NFL, including wide receiver free agency news and quarterback competitions.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 11-20
Where do players such as Nico Collins and Josh Allen stack up in Matthew Berry’s current 2024 fantasy rankings? Berry explains his hierarchy alongside Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: Top 10
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher discuss the placements of Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb and other stars in Berry’s current rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Chargers eliminate Herbert’s offensive weapons
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the Los Angeles Chargers offseason moves and how Justin Herbert has lost the majority of his offensive weapons.
Mattison won’t challenge White for starting role
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes why Alexander Mattison won't be much competition for Zamir White as the starting running back for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Browns clearly think Jeudy ‘is a star’
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes the Cleveland Browns signing wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a contract extension and why they think he's going to be a star for them.
Samuel is a ‘really underrated’ signing for Bills
Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discusses why Curtis Samuel was one of the more underrated signings of the offseason for the Buffalo Bills.
Steelers take two swings at QB with Fields, Wilson
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew evaluates Pittsburgh trading for former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and why the move was a no-brainer for the Steelers organization.
Titans giving Levis shot at success in 2024
Tennessee Titans second-year quarterback Will Levis and Los Angeles Rams veteran signal-caller Matthew Stafford lead Matthew Berry's Love/Hate list after free agency.
Williams is a necessary addition for the Jets
Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses the New York Jets signing free agent wide receiver Mike Williams and why it's a necessary addition for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.