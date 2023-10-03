 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship - Ohio State vs. Iowa
Five storylines to watch during the Big Ten women’s basketball season
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Caitlin Clark, Iowa headline Peacock’s 2023-24 Big Ten women’s basketball schedule
Eli Tomac face
Eli Tomac rides again weeks ahead of schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_seahawksgiantsrecap_231003.jpg
DP: Too early for Giants to enter tank mode?
nbc_pl_VARcontroversy_231003.jpg
PGMOL release VAR audio from Spurs v. Liverpool
nbc_berry_mnftakeaways_231003.jpg
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Witherspoon leads Seahawks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship - Ohio State vs. Iowa
Five storylines to watch during the Big Ten women’s basketball season
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Caitlin Clark, Iowa headline Peacock’s 2023-24 Big Ten women’s basketball schedule
Eli Tomac face
Eli Tomac rides again weeks ahead of schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_seahawksgiantsrecap_231003.jpg
DP: Too early for Giants to enter tank mode?
nbc_pl_VARcontroversy_231003.jpg
PGMOL release VAR audio from Spurs v. Liverpool
nbc_berry_mnftakeaways_231003.jpg
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Witherspoon leads Seahawks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Howell, Stafford are top Week 5 QB waiver adds

October 3, 2023 01:02 PM
Matthew Berry runs through his top quarterback waiver wire targets for Week 5 on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Up Next
nbc_berry_mnftakeaways_231003.jpg
5:35
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Witherspoon leads Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tightends_231003.jpg
4:36
Smith, Ferguson lead Week 5 TE waiver adds
Now Playing
nbc_berry_wrwaiver_231003.jpg
21:27
Berry’s Week 5 WR waiver wire adds: Boyd, Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverrbs_231003.jpg
8:59
Berry’s Week 5 RB waiver wire adds: McLaughlin
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mnfbestbetv2_231002.jpg
3:20
Berry’s best bets for Seahawks vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mnfpreview_231002.jpg
1:58
Berry previews Seahawks vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_231002.jpg
7:13
Burrow, Olave headline Week 4 duds
Now Playing
nbc_berry_wekkendwarriors_231002.jpg
9:19
McCaffrey, Wilson among Week 4 fantasy stars
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoplayernews_231001.jpg
26:16
Bills-Dolphins; Fields delivers; Nacua’s big day
Now Playing
nbc_berry_pickuplines_230929.jpg
3:50
Week 4 Pick-Up Lines: Burrow, CIN will handle TEN
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whatsontap_230929.jpg
14:20
MIA-BUF, LV-LAC, MIN-CAR fantasy football outlook
Now Playing
nbc_berry_dennycarter_230929.jpg
10:15
Pollard set for fantasy ‘blow-up week’ against NE
Now Playing