Top News

Elijah Groves (W).jpg
Linebacker Elijah Groves Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Brett Carroll (W).jpg
Brett Carroll Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
nbc_roto_psuosu_231018.jpg
25 for College Football’s Top 25

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_annewalkerintv_2312019.jpg
Walker discusses origins of ‘Play For Her’
nbc_dps_scottwolfinterview_231019.jpg
Riley could be ‘ready to jump’ to an NFL team
nbc_simms_wasvsnyg_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Elijah Groves (W).jpg
Linebacker Elijah Groves Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Brett Carroll (W).jpg
Brett Carroll Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
nbc_roto_psuosu_231018.jpg
25 for College Football’s Top 25

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_annewalkerintv_2312019.jpg
Walker discusses origins of ‘Play For Her’
nbc_dps_scottwolfinterview_231019.jpg
Riley could be ‘ready to jump’ to an NFL team
nbc_simms_wasvsnyg_231019.jpg
Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Impact of Watson, Murray injuries in Week 7

October 19, 2023 12:34 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, including the significance of injuries to QBs Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray in Week 7 and what to expect in the TNF matchup.
nbc_berry_lovehateqbs_231019.jpg
4:15
Berry’s Week 7 QB Love/Hate led by Tua, Cousins
nbc_berry_lovehatewrs_231019.jpg
15:04
Berry’s Week 7 WR Love/Hate: Waddle, Pickens lead
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231019.jpg
4:06
Berry’s fantasy preview for Jaguars vs. Saints
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs_231019.jpg
14:24
Berry’s Week 7 RB Love/Hate: Swift, Taylor lead
nbc_berry_phivsmiapreview_231019.jpg
1:53
Eagles-Dolphins could be Hurts’ ‘bounce-back game’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231018.jpg
2:25
Don’t fall for Lions-Ravens trap game in Week 7
nbc_berry_openclose_231018.jpg
17:25
Leave Kirk Cousins on bench in Week 7
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_231018.jpg
10:25
Adam Thielen is a must-start going forward
nbc_berry_rotoworldplayernews_231018.jpg
18:23
How Lawrence injury impacts Jaguars’ skill players
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredrbv2_231017.jpg
17:29
Mitchell, Mason could add value at RB off waivers
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_231017.jpg
1:12
Back to the Futures: Saleh for Coach of the Year?
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqb_231017.jpg
5:58
Which waiver targets can replace injured QBs?
