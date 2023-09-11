Watch Now
Is Nacua now the Rams' top fantasy target?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Puka Nacua's big fantasy performance in Week 1 and how the rookie stacks up within the Los Angeles Rams' receiving room moving forward.
Is London’s fantasy value weighed down by Ridder?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Atlanta Falcons' offense and what the fantasy struggles of Drake London and Kyle Pitts mean for fantasy managers.
Allgeier can be fantasy force with the Falcons
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at Tyler Allgeier's huge Week 1 in fantasy and what to expect from Aaron Jones after a strong performance against the Bears.
Ridley’s Week 1 fantasy performance ‘not a fluke’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Calvin Ridley's dominant Week 1 fantasy performance as well as rookie Anthony Richardson's debut with the Indianapolis Colts.
Gainwell should be immediate pickup in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell's fantasy value after Week 1 and what to expect from the New England Patriots offense moving forward.
Expect more big weeks out of Tagovailoa in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Tua Tagovailoa's Week 1 fantasy performance vs. the Chargers and why Tyreek Hill remains an elite fantasy wide receiver.
Should Watson, Burrow concern fantasy managers?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow's Week 1 performances and if fantasy managers should worry about either quarterback in weeks to come.
Cowboys-Giants lead Berry’s fantasy rich matchups
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze start-worthy fantasy options for games with high point totals, including Cowboys at Giants, Dolphins at Chargers, and Bengals at Browns.
Berry’s fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers answer viewers' fantasy questions and offer lineup advice for half and full PPR leagues ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season.
Berry’s Week 1 injury concerns for Walker, Jeudy
Mathew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers highlight notable player injuries ahead of Week 1, sharing concerns for Ken Walker, Jerry Jeudy, among others.
Berry questions fantasy outlook for Chiefs offense
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down a lackluster night for Kansas City Chiefs skill players and discuss if managers can trust anyone beyond Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco.
Berry discusses roles for Gibbs, LaPorta in Week 1
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss why they are not hitting the panic button on Jahmyr Gibbs after Week 1, as well as Sam LaPorta's fantasy outlook after a solid debut.