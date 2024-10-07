 Skip navigation
Top News

MXoN 2024 Red Bull KTM Aaron Plessinger with champagne.jpg
Team USA riders Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and Cooper Webb react to 2024 Motocross of Nations
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA football
Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes
Malachi Moore
Alabama safety Malachi Moore apologizes for his outburst late in loss to Vanderbilt

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241007.jpg
Target Carr, Kelce bets for Monday Night Football
nbc_dlb_jglazerintv_241007.jpg
Where does Adams fit best amid trade talks?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_241007.jpg
Williams hyper efficient in Bears win vs. Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Is Hall still a must-start in fantasy football?

October 7, 2024 05:03 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew look back at the underperformers in Week 5 and why it could be time to question whether New York Jets running back Breece Hall should be a mainstay in your lineups.
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241007.jpg
3:15
Target Carr, Kelce bets for Monday Night Football
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_241007.jpg
5:09
Williams hyper efficient in Bears win vs. Panthers
nbc_ffhh_gblar_241007.jpg
4:29
Kraft has emerged as a major weapon for Packers
nbc_ffhh_cardinalsniners_241007.jpg
4:25
49ers’ Aiyuk gets back on track against Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_billstexans_241007.jpg
6:26
Collins should be considered No. 1 overall WR
nbc_ffhh_indjax_241007.jpg
9:17
Thomas Jr. looking like a Top 15 wide receiver
nbc_ffhh_balcin_241007.jpg
7:06
Jackson proving he’s the top player in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241004.jpg
4:09
Aiyuk set for ‘get-right, breakout game’ vs. ARI?
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_241004.jpg
3:07
Week 5 pick-up lines: Smith-Njigba, Reed overs
nbc_ffhh_dennyseg_241004.jpg
5:14
Legette, Sermon, Tolbert are under-the-radar plays
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_241004.jpg
14:25
Pump brakes on Pitts; Robinson a ‘mid-tier RB2'?
nbc_ffhh_mayfieldcousins_241004.jpg
17:17
Rather have Mayfield or Cousins in fantasy?
