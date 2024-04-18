 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One

Top Clips

nbc_dps_randyjohnsoninterview_240418.jpg
Johnson assesses state of pitching in modern MLB
nbc_pftpm_joealtintv2_240418.jpg
Alt shaped by brother’s NHL, father’s NFL careers
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclarknikedeal_240418.jpg
Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure Nike deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One

Top Clips

nbc_dps_randyjohnsoninterview_240418.jpg
Johnson assesses state of pitching in modern MLB
nbc_pftpm_joealtintv2_240418.jpg
Alt shaped by brother’s NHL, father’s NFL careers
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclarknikedeal_240418.jpg
Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure Nike deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dobbins' move to LAC is 'interesting' for fantasy

April 18, 2024 02:20 PM
The FFHH crew break down some of the biggest offseason storylines in fantasy football, including DeVonta Smith's extension with the Eagles and J.K. Dobbins' deal with the Chargers.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_bradyreturn_240418.jpg
4:34
Brady won’t ‘close the door’ on NFL return
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
5:49
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
2:29
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrlandingspot_240418.jpg
12:38
Nabers to Chargers highlights best draft WR fits
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qblandingspot_240418.jpg
10:23
Daniels to Raiders highlights best draft QB fits
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_connorsmockdraft_240418.jpg
7:06
Harrison Jr. to NE headlines Rogers’ mock draft
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_2130rankings_240403.jpg
7:47
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 21-30
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_4150rankings_240403.jpg
11:18
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 41-50
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240403.jpg
6:00
McCarthy’s odds to be No. 2 pick in draft rising
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_3140rankings_240403.jpg
8:41
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 31-40
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_stefondiggsreax_240403.jpg
14:17
How does Diggs fit with Texans in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240328.jpg
8:26
NFL free agency: Henry’s stock up, Fields’ down
Now Playing