 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
nbc_rtf_unlvqb_240925.jpg
What lessons can we learn from Matthew Sluka’s situation in NIL era
Matvei Michkov
Flyers turn to Russian teen sensation Matvei Michkov to lift them into the playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_powerrankings_240925.jpg
Ward, Hunter lead Auerbach’s Heisman candidates
nbc_rft_w5pickslouisvillenotredame_240925.jpg
How will ‘shaky’ Notre Dame fare vs. Louisville?
nbc_rft_w5picksgeorgiaalabama_240925.jpg
Questions surround Georgia ahead of Alabama game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
nbc_rtf_unlvqb_240925.jpg
What lessons can we learn from Matthew Sluka’s situation in NIL era
Matvei Michkov
Flyers turn to Russian teen sensation Matvei Michkov to lift them into the playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_powerrankings_240925.jpg
Ward, Hunter lead Auerbach’s Heisman candidates
nbc_rft_w5pickslouisvillenotredame_240925.jpg
How will ‘shaky’ Notre Dame fare vs. Louisville?
nbc_rft_w5picksgeorgiaalabama_240925.jpg
Questions surround Georgia ahead of Alabama game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Lawrence is 'droppable' in 1QB leagues

September 25, 2024 12:20 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down Trevor Lawrence's struggles with the Jacksonville Jaguars, explaining why he's an unplayable fantasy quarterback until further notice.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240925.jpg
9:04
Jones, Montgomery are strong RB plays in Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240925.jpg
5:22
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrtalk_240925.jpg
9:18
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tetalk_240925.jpg
8:22
Kelce shouldn’t cause managers to panic just yet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dswift_240925.jpg
4:32
Is Swift a viable fantasy play given struggles?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_240924.jpg
4:53
Daniels puts up dominant display vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirete_240924.jpg
4:52
Kmet, Conklin lead top TE waiver targets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_240924.jpg
12:01
Jets’ Allen is a ‘legit weapon’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_240924.jpg
8:16
Darnold ‘shouldn’t be available’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_240924.jpg
14:34
49ers’ Jennings is the ‘No. 1 pickup’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_commandersbengalspreview_240923.jpg
2:18
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jagsbillsprvv2_240923.jpg
2:01
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?
Now Playing