Top News

AUTO: OCT 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Pressing questions ahead of the Cup playoffs Round of 8
Kohl Denney
2023 Red Bull Imagination: Extreme Teams
GOLF: AUG 18 PGA - BMW Championship
PGA Tour suspends An for 3 months following anti-doping violation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_listint_231011.jpg
List after win: ‘It’s all about putting’
nbc_golf_gt_thompsonatshriners_231011.jpg
Lexi: Accepting Shriners invite an ‘automatic yes’
Berry_Peacock_YouTube_copy.jpg
Jets’ Breece Hall is burning hot going into Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Jaguars at disadvantage vs. Colts in Week 6

October 11, 2023 01:08 PM
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take an early look at the Week 6 betting lines and share why the Colts hold a slight advantage over the Jaguars heading into their Week 6 matchup.
