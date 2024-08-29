Watch Now
Daniels could end up top 5 fantasy football QB
Matthew Berry dives into the risk and reward each quarterback offers in his third tier of fantasy football rankings.
Jackson, Murray & Richardson offer massive upside
Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Anthony Richardson didn't quite make Matthew Berry's top tier of 2024 fantasy football quarterbacks, but their running ability could translate to elite production.
Jacobs an under-the-radar rushing leader bet
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher give their picks for the NFL's rushing leader in 2024, with Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs all serving as solid bets.
Harris, Mostert lead fourth tier of fantasy RBs
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Najee Harris' fantasy potential in Arthur Smith's offense, Raheem Mostert's ability to get in the end zone and Devin Singletary being the Giants' featured back in 2024.
How will Cook impact Cowboys’ fantasy backfield?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to Dalvin Cook reportedly signing with the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, questioning if the move will impact the fantasy outlooks for Ezekiel Elliott or Rico Dowdle.
Why Kamara is still a PPR ‘cheat code’
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. explain how Kenneth Walker III has a shot at a "huge year" and why Alvin Kamara is still a PPR value despite the Saints' offensive struggles last season.
Can Hall overtake McCaffrey in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss the top running backs in fantasy football, taking in-depth looks at Christian McCaffrey, Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson heading into the 2024 season.
Will Barkley’s receiving production take a hit?
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy outlook for Saquon Barkley, questioning if the running back's production will take a serious hit with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Berry shares different RB draft strategies
Matthew Berry runs through the different types of fantasy football running back draft strategies, explaining why some managers prefer to go RB-heavy in the early rounds while others don't based on draft order.
Collins shouldn’t be a target share concern
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down Nico Collins' upside with the Houston Texans, Jaylen Waddle's outlook alongside Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf's consistency heading into the 2024 season.
Is Allen ‘undervalued’ in fantasy drafts?
Matthew Berry shares why Keenan Allen is a solid "floor play" with the Chicago Bears in 2024, discussing how the six-time Pro Bowler remains a strong fantasy option despite falling down draft boards.
St. Brown, Wilson are strong receiving leader bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their picks to lead the NFL in receiving yards, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson and Garrett Wilson all emerging as solid bets.