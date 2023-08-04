Watch Now
Jefferson, CMC top Berry's top 10 overall rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through Berry's top 10 overall fantasy rankings, headlined by Justin Jefferson and Christian McCaffrey, as well as other notables on the list.
Is DTR worth a flier in dynasty after HOF Game?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers provide their takeaways from the Hall of Fame game, discussing Zach Wilson's future behind Aaron Rodgers, a potential late-round dynasty flier in Cleveland, and more.
Berry: St. Brown was always the ‘clubhouse leader’
Matthew Berry breaks down his reasoning for choosing Amon-Ra St. Brown as his 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' and other players he considered this year.
Berry’s potential 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ options
Matthew, Connor and Jay review 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' candidates including Lamar Jackson and many more ahead of Berry's announcement during pregame of the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.
Berry reveals his Fantasy Football Immaculate Grid
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers take turns trying to solve each other's Fantasy Football Immaculate Grids.
Berry details Kupp’s injury; Campbell wants a lion
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze the latest injury news around the NFL, including Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury, Dan Campbell wanting a lion, James Cook's emergence and more.
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?
Matthew Berry shares why he's dropping Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to WR3 below Ja'Marr Chase at WR2 given his injury history, as Jay Croucher details why L.A.'s roster might provide an added downside to his availability.
Berry eyes ‘huge year’ for Barkley after contract
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through contract updates for RBS, discussing why they like Saquon Barkley to have a huge year, what Josh Jacobs' continued holdout means for his outlook, and more.
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through a handful of new signings from around the NFL, highlighting Melvin Gordon and Cole Beasley as potential late-round fliers in fantasy.
Berry on Burrow’s injury, Purdy’s outlook with SF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze the latest injury news around the NFL, including Joe Burrow's calf strain, how Brock Purdy's return affects the 49ers' QB room, Breece Hall's progress and more.
Berry revealing 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ during HOF game
Matthew Berry will announce his 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' during pregame of the Pro Football Hall of Fame game, and he explains what goes into making his decision and offers potential finalists.
Would Berry take Taylor if he drafted today?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into the 'tug of war' between Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts, detailing the fantasy implications that could follow.