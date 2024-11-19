Watch Now
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the fantasy storylines from Texans-Cowboys, including Joe Mixon’s three-TD night and if managers should move on from the likes of C.J. Stroud and Rico Dowdle.
Berry 'not ready' to drop Estime despite committee
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight notable players to drop, most notably if they are off the Audric Estime train after underdelivering in Week 11.
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers make their case for a trio of future bets to consider, including Saquon Barkley MVP, Sean Payton COY, and the New York Jets win total.
Collins, Mixon make for solid bets against Cowboys
Jay Croucher, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers give their bets for the Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup on Monday night, featuring Joe Mixon, Nico Collins and a play on the under.
Lions' entire offense, Nix lead Weekend Warriors
"If you've got a Lion, start him," Happy Hour agrees after another outburst from Detroit. The Lions' whole offense, plus Bo Nix and Brock Bowers, lead Week 11's Weekend Warriors. FFHH also give their Sunday Scaries.
Hill has 'epic' Week 11 while Jeudy shines for CLE
Taysom Hill put on a show in Week 11 for the Saints — and his fortunate fantasy football managers, while Club Ced was closed for the Browns in place of a strong week by Jerry Jeudy.
Richardson, Downs demonstrated connection vs. Jets
Happy Hour reacts to Anthony Richardson's strong showing against the Jets in Week 11 and what his connection with Josh Downs means going forward, as well as Aaron Rodgers's total collapse with the Jets.
Just 'bad day at the office' for Chiefs in fantasy
FFHH shares their takeaways from the Chiefs' first loss of the season, including a quiet day from the Kansas City offense and some high-floor WR3 potential in Khalil Shakir.
Maye a borderline QB1, Rams' weapons on display
Drake Maye continues exceeding expectations in Year 1, including in fantasy — leading Happy Hour's takeaways from the Rams' win over the Patriots in Week 11, along with Los Angeles's bevy of playmakers.
Herbert a top-10 fantasy QB the rest of the way
The Happy Hour crew marvels at Justin Herbert's excellence, on display in the Chargers' win over the Bengals on Sunday Night Football, which also saw solid outings by Joe Burrow, Will Dissly, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown.
Week 11 pick-up lines: Allen or Tillman prop bet?
Jay and Connor pitch their Week 11 pick-up lines to Matthew Berry, with prop bets on Bills QB Josh Allen and Browns WR Cedric Tillman up for consideration.
Lack of weapons on display for Daniels vs Eagles
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers lament the lack of threats for the Washington Commanders on offense, arguing that Jayden Daniels needs more downfield weapons and the lack thereof cost them in Week 11.