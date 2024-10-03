Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever guard, is near-unanimous choice as WNBA’s Rookie of the Year
American Flat Track 2024 - Jared Mees w flag.jpg
Jared Mees goes out on top with record 10th American Flat Track title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Podcast: Is OU team to beat? Senior Drew Goodman joins; Storm displaces golf teams

Top Clips

nbc_dls_mlbplayoffs_241003.jpg
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
nbc_dps_dponmlbwildcardformat_241003.jpg
Patrick has no sympathy for Wild Card complaints
nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_241003.jpg
Latest NFL updates on Adams, Hill, Tagovailoa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever guard, is near-unanimous choice as WNBA’s Rookie of the Year
American Flat Track 2024 - Jared Mees w flag.jpg
Jared Mees goes out on top with record 10th American Flat Track title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Podcast: Is OU team to beat? Senior Drew Goodman joins; Storm displaces golf teams

Top Clips

nbc_dls_mlbplayoffs_241003.jpg
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
nbc_dps_dponmlbwildcardformat_241003.jpg
Patrick has no sympathy for Wild Card complaints
nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_241003.jpg
Latest NFL updates on Adams, Hill, Tagovailoa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5

October 3, 2024 02:35 PM
Jordan Love and Brock Purdy lead Matthew Berry’s favorite quarterbacks for Week 5 fantasy lineups, with Joe Burrow and Justin Fields not far behind.
Up Next
nbc_berry_lastcall_241003.jpg
1:51
Cousins, Shepard lead Bucs-Falcons player props
Now Playing
nbc_berry_jamesonsegment_241003.jpg
2:16
Ford, Atwell highlight Week 5 flex plays
Now Playing
nbc_berry_qbhates_241003.jpg
2:35
Mahomes belongs on fantasy benches vs. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_berry_hatepasscatchers_241003.jpg
6:06
Dolphins’ Hill is a ‘dicey flex play’ vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_berry_brianthomasjr_241003.jpg
5:13
Jags’ Thomas Jr. is a must-start moving forward
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovepasscatchers_241003.jpg
9:19
Metcalf primed to feast in fantasy against Giants
Now Playing
nbc_berry_haterbs_241003.jpg
3:37
Lower expectations for Conner, Moss in Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_berry_loverbs_241003.jpg
9:34
Walker, Mason poised to lead Week 5 fantasy RBs
Now Playing
nbc_berry_eatinggood_241002.jpg
10:47
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotonewsv2_241002.jpg
6:00
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_241002.jpg
1:59
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets
Now Playing
nbc_berry_openclosept2_241002.jpg
14:25
Waddle cannot start in fantasy without Tua
Now Playing