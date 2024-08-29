 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
2025 NASCAR Cup schedule will feature something not seen in 50 years
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jasmine Paolini wins U.S. Open match after 3 points due to Karolina Pliskova injury
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_simmsmahomesclip_240829.jpg
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL
nbc_cfb_michiganhype_240829.jpg
Michigan looking to repeat in Year 1 under Moore
nbc_dps_dponsteelersandpatriotsstartingqbs_240829.jpg
Which backup QB plays first: Fields or Maye?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
2025 NASCAR Cup schedule will feature something not seen in 50 years
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jasmine Paolini wins U.S. Open match after 3 points due to Karolina Pliskova injury
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_simmsmahomesclip_240829.jpg
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL
nbc_cfb_michiganhype_240829.jpg
Michigan looking to repeat in Year 1 under Moore
nbc_dps_dponsteelersandpatriotsstartingqbs_240829.jpg
Which backup QB plays first: Fields or Maye?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Who are the Tier 1 fantasy quarterbacks in 2024?

August 29, 2024 01:32 PM
Matthew Berry lays out what makes Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes the cream of the crop in his 2024 fantasy football quarterback rankings.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240829.jpg
2:43
Best bets: NFL regular-season passing leader
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier5_240829.jpg
3:54
Rodgers lurks as potential fantasy league winner
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier2_240829.jpg
7:29
Jackson, Murray & Richardson offer massive upside
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier3_240829.jpg
6:55
Daniels could end up top 5 fantasy football QB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier4_240829.jpg
8:48
Williams the best late QB pick in fantasy drafts?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rushingleaders_240828.jpg
3:11
Jacobs an under-the-radar rushing leader bet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtier4_240828.jpg
8:16
Harris, Mostert lead fourth tier of fantasy RBs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbsleepers_240828.jpg
4:55
How will Cook impact Cowboys’ fantasy backfield?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtier3_240828.jpg
7:13
Why Kamara is still a PPR ‘cheat code’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtier1_240828.jpg
10:10
Can Hall overtake McCaffrey in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtier2_240828.jpg
8:24
Will Barkley’s receiving production take a hit?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbstrategy_240828.jpg
6:32
Berry shares different RB draft strategies
Now Playing