Jacobs, Henry headline 'loaded' RB FA class
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the running backs that will likely be available in free agency, including Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler.
Evaluating top NFL Combine betting props
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew run through betting props for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Is ARI a strong fantasy spot for Harrison Jr.?
The FFHH crew run through Connor Rogers' top fantasy prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, discussing why Marvin Harrison Jr. could thrive in the Arizona Cardinals' offense.
What are the Giants’ options with Barkley?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Saquon Barkley's contract situation and assess how likely it is he returns to the New York Giants.
Cousins returning to Vikings would be ‘right move’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain the lack of interest in Russell Wilson and why Kirk Cousins is likely the best QB option for the Minnesota Vikings.
Fields would be a ‘home run’ for the Falcons
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Justin Fields' uncertain future, with Matthew Berry saying the young quarterback would be a great fit with the Atlanta Falcons.
Quinn explains Kingsbury hire, his vision for WAS
Dan Quinn sits down with Matthew Berry and reveals the evolved perspective he brings to the Washington Commanders in his second go-round as an NFL head coach.
Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson joins Matthew Berry to discuss Trevor Lawrence's performance in 2023, the intention to decrease Travis Etienne Jr.'s workload next season and finding balance on offense.
Reid analyzes play of Pacheco, Kelce, Rice
Matthew Berry sits down with Andy Reid to discuss Isiah Pacheco's versatility, Travis Kelce's love of the game and the crucial role Rashee Rice played in the Chiefs' turnaround.
Chargers GM Hortiz explains goals for next year
Matthew Berry sits down with new Chargers GM Joe Hortiz to discuss his plans for next season, including what he envisions at the RB, TE and WR positions.
GaryVee explains his start in entrepreneurship
Gary Vaynerchuk of VaynerX tells Matthew Berry about his jump from a "wine guy" to the entrepreneurial realm, optimism in his beloved New York Jets, Taylor Swift mania and more.
Happy Hour’s favorite Super Bowl LVIII prop bets
The Happy Hour crew runs through the top Super Bowl LVIII prop bets, including the longest TD, which QB will throw the first interception and taking the under on touchdowns.